Lawmakers Push for Better Flight Schedules at Springfield's Capital Airport

In a recent development, U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski, along with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, have raised concerns over the current flight scheduling at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) in Springfield. Their advocacy hinges on the need for more accommodating schedules, specifically for the two daily flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) - currently set at 2:18 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. - offered by American Airlines.

Addressing the Needs of the Passengers

The lawmakers' concerns stem from the inconvenient timing of these flights, which they argue, do not favor passengers who have morning business in Chicago or those who need to make connecting flights through ORD. To address this issue, they have penned a letter to Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, requesting adjustments to the current flight times.

Airline Changes and Economic Impact

Last year, SPI experienced several changes in its airline services. Notably, American Airlines shifted its service from Dallas Fort-Worth to ORD after United Airlines ceased its operations to and from Springfield. In addition, Breeze Airways began offering non-stop flights to Orlando and Tampa in December. These changes reflect the evolving needs and preferences of passengers departing from Springfield.

Significance of the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport

Celebrating its 75th year of operation, the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport holds significant economic value for the local economy. A 2021 analysis by the Illinois Department of Transportation estimates the airport's annual economic impact to be over $370 million. Hence, the call for better flight scheduling not only addresses the convenience of travelers but also underscores the airport's importance in driving the local economy.