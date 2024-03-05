Law Firm Sues Ex-CFO's Family for $1.2M in Embezzled Funds, Claims Unjust Enrichment

Manhattan-based law firm Gordon & Silber, P.C., renowned for its medical malpractice litigation expertise, finds itself in a legal battle against the family of its former chief financial officer, Arthur G. Cohen. This legal action stems from allegations that Cohen embezzled over $1.2 million, benefiting his family with luxury goods and services. Cohen, now serving a sentence for grand larceny and tax fraud, led the firm's financial operations between 2014 and 2020.

Details of the Alleged Embezzlement

According to court documents, Cohen manipulated the firm's accounting practices to funnel company funds for personal use. This elaborate scheme included paying off personal credit card charges with firm money, falsifying expense records, and deceitfully ensuring his salary was paid in full during a period when partners had agreed to forgo their earnings. The stolen funds purportedly financed an extravagant lifestyle for Cohen's family, covering expenses such as luxury jewelry, wedding costs, and high-end entertainment.

Family's Alleged Unjust Enrichment

The lawsuit contends that Cohen's wife, Ellen, and their children, Devin, Jessica, and Lindsay, were unjustly enriched by the embezzled funds, enjoying a raft of luxury goods and services at the firm's expense. Notably, the family's acquisitions included a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch and a lavish diamond ring, alongside various other expenses. The firm argues that even if the Cohen family was unaware that these benefits were funded by illicit activities, they are nevertheless liable for retaining these assets after Arthur Cohen's criminal activities came to light.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

After suspicions arose regarding Cohen's financial management, Gordon & Silber suspended him, leading to a wrongful termination suit from Cohen and subsequent counterclaims by the firm. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge has since sided with the firm, paving the way for the determination of the full extent of the embezzled funds. Cohen's guilty plea and the ongoing lawsuit against his family highlight significant concerns about internal financial oversight and the broader implications of financial crimes on families and businesses.

As this case unfolds, it serves as a cautionary tale about the ripple effects of financial misconduct, extending far beyond the immediate perpetrators to involve their closest relatives and the entities they betray. With Arthur Cohen potentially eligible for parole as early as 2026, the resolution of this lawsuit could set a precedent for similar cases in the future, underscoring the importance of rigorous financial controls and accountability within organizations.