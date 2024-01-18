en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Lavrov Criticizes Western Dominance, Foresees Bleak Outlook for Ukraine Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Lavrov Criticizes Western Dominance, Foresees Bleak Outlook for Ukraine Crisis

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered a scathing critique of Western military dominance during his annual news conference. Lavrov, in a pointed reference to the United States and its allies, asserted their global dominance and military superiority as key contributors to the world’s escalating conflicts and crises.

Decoding Lavrov’s Perspective

Lavrov’s remarks painted a grim picture of the international scene, with particular emphasis on the crisis in Ukraine. He identified the West’s pursuit of military dominance as an obstacle in resolving the ongoing conflict. Lavrov underscored the challenges Russia faced while engaging in dialogue amid the current tensions.

Highlighting Russia’s diplomatic endeavors, Lavrov shared that Moscow has been making efforts to strengthen its relations with former Soviet republics, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. However, he made it clear that under the prevailing circumstances, Russia sees no prospect for renewing strategic stability discussions with Washington.

Response from Ukraine and the U.S.

Contrasting Lavrov’s narrative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for disrupting peace in Ukraine. He expressed his disappointment over the failure of Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry. Zelenskyy, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, called for continued military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the need for additional funding for Ukraine in his discussions with Congress. He underscored the importance of robust support in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Implications and Outlook

Lavrov’s critique of the West, primarily the United States, and his pessimistic outlook for de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine paints a bleak picture of future cooperation. His remarks underscore the strained relations between Russia and the West, and the considerable challenges that lie ahead.

As tensions continue to escalate, Zelenskyy warned of the potential spread of the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders. This conflict, entrenched in the power dynamics of global dominance, remains a pressing concern for international peace and stability.

0
International Relations Russia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
22 mins ago
Sadiq Khan Calls for 'Youth Mobility Agreement' Post-Brexit
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed a groundbreaking ‘youth mobility agreement’ between the UK and the EU. This proposition aims to allow young individuals to move freely across borders post-Brexit, mitigating the economic and cultural impacts of the UK’s departure from the EU. The proposal signifies a surge in pro-European sentiment within the Labour Party,
Sadiq Khan Calls for 'Youth Mobility Agreement' Post-Brexit
Congressional Leaders in Negotiations to Strike Border Security Deal for Ukraine Aid Funding
1 hour ago
Congressional Leaders in Negotiations to Strike Border Security Deal for Ukraine Aid Funding
UN Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Reaffirms Palestinian Right to Statehood
1 hour ago
UN Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Reaffirms Palestinian Right to Statehood
European Parliament Adopts Resolution on EU-India Relations: A Focus on Human Rights and Democracy
24 mins ago
European Parliament Adopts Resolution on EU-India Relations: A Focus on Human Rights and Democracy
Republican Party's Ideological Split Stalling Progress on Immigration Reform and Ukraine Aid
40 mins ago
Republican Party's Ideological Split Stalling Progress on Immigration Reform and Ukraine Aid
The Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan: An In-Depth Analysis
55 mins ago
The Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan: An In-Depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
38 seconds
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
46 seconds
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
1 min
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
2 mins
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
2 mins
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
2 mins
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
4 mins
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
4 mins
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app