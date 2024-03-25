Laurent de Brunhoff: Mastermind Behind Babar's Global Reign Passes at 98

Laurent de Brunhoff, the French artist acclaimed for bringing Babar the elephant to international prominence, died at his home in Key West, Florida. At 98, de Brunhoff leaves behind a legacy that transformed his family's creation into a cherished global icon, spanning literature and entertainment for over seven decades. His endeavors ensured Babar's adventures continued to capture the imaginations of children worldwide, long after his father, Jean de Brunhoff, introduced the character in 1931.

Continuing a Legacy

Following his father's death from tuberculosis, Laurent, then only 12, decided to carry forward the Babar series. Immersing himself in the world his parents crafted, Laurent used his talents to expand Babar's universe, introducing the elephant king to new generations. His dedication to maintaining the original charm and message of Babar's stories, while also exploring new themes and adventures, solidified the series' place in children's literature. Babar's experiences, from learning yoga to visiting the United States, under Laurent's pen, reflected a worldly and wise ruler who remained relatable to children.

Global Influence and Personal Reflections

Babar's influence extended beyond books into films and television, including the animated series "Babar and the Adventures of Badou." Laurent de Brunhoff's move to the United States in the 1980s marked a new chapter in his life and Babar's, allowing him to reach an even wider audience. In interviews, de Brunhoff often expressed his connection to Babar in humble terms, emphasizing his role in sharing Babar's positive messages with the world. His humility and dedication to his father's creation earned him admiration from fans and critics alike.

A Legacy Beyond the Page

Laurent de Brunhoff's passing marks the end of an era for Babar the elephant but also celebrates the timeless appeal of a character that has inspired countless children to dream big. Babar's adventures, under Laurent's careful stewardship, have taught lessons of kindness, understanding, and curiosity. As the world remembers Laurent de Brunhoff, it also celebrates the enduring legacy of Babar, a king whose reign in the hearts of children and adults alike is far from over.