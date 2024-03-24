Laurent de Brunhoff: Legacy of Babar's Creator Lives On After Passing at 98

Laurent de Brunhoff, the visionary behind the globally cherished Babar the Elephant series, has passed away at 98 in Key West, Florida. Leaving behind a rich legacy, de Brunhoff's works transcended generations, turning a childhood story into a multimedia empire that delighted millions worldwide.

Continuing a Family Legacy

Born into a creative Parisian family, Laurent de Brunhoff was thrust into the world of Babar early on, after his father, Jean de Brunhoff, the original creator, passed away. Laurent, drawing upon his talents as a painter and storyteller, decided to continue the Babar series, which his father had begun based on a story told by Laurent's mother, Cecile. His contributions significantly expanded the Babar universe, introducing the iconic elephant king to new generations and solidifying the series' place in children's literature.

Global Reach and Controversy

The Babar series, under Laurent's stewardship, became a global phenomenon, translated into multiple languages and adapted into television shows and films. However, its portrayal of colonial themes and racial caricatures drew criticism. Laurent de Brunhoff faced these controversies head-on, expressing regret for certain depictions and engaging in conversations about the series' impact. Despite these challenges, Babar remained beloved by many, including notable figures such as Charles de Gaulle and Maurice Sendak.

A Personal Reflection

For Laurent de Brunhoff, Babar was more than just a character; it was a lifelong companion. He often remarked that he did not specifically write for children but for himself, exploring themes of adventure, family, and governance through the lens of Celesteville. His dedication to Babar's world was a testament to his creative spirit and his desire to continue a family tradition that brought joy to so many.

As the world bids farewell to Laurent de Brunhoff, his contributions to children's literature and the enduring appeal of Babar the Elephant serve as a lasting tribute to his memory. Through his work, de Brunhoff has ensured that the story of Babar will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come, a fitting legacy for a man who devoted his life to storytelling and imagination.