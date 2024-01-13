Laurens County’s New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism

$8 Million Agricultural Center Under Construction in Laurens County

In a move that signals a significant boost for agricultural activities and tourism in Laurens County, South Carolina, construction of a nearly $8 million agricultural center is underway. Groundbreaking for the project, which promises to be a versatile venue for a diverse range of agricultural events, took place in August 2023, with the building phase set to commence in the forthcoming spring season.

A Multifunctional Venue

The center is designed to host an array of events such as horseback riding, equestrian events, livestock shows, rodeos, rabbit shows, flower shows, and fairs. Andy Howard, the county’s director of parks, recreation, and tourism, stated that the center is envisaged to become the agricultural hub of the county, fulfilling a long-standing request from the community. The center will feature an outdoor arena and a covered equestrian arena, in addition to housing offices for the Clemson Extension and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Boost for Economy and Tourism

The funding for this project, which is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the county’s economy and tourism, originates from the county’s capital project sales tax. Local leaders are optimistic about the prospective benefits of the center, with the expectation that it will draw a significant number of visitors from outside the area to attend the various shows and events. The completion of this project, anticipated in 2025, symbolizes a pivotal step in Laurens County’s journey towards promoting agricultural activities and enhancing its tourism landscape.