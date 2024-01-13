en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Laurens County’s New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Laurens County’s New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism

$8 Million Agricultural Center Under Construction in Laurens County

In a move that signals a significant boost for agricultural activities and tourism in Laurens County, South Carolina, construction of a nearly $8 million agricultural center is underway. Groundbreaking for the project, which promises to be a versatile venue for a diverse range of agricultural events, took place in August 2023, with the building phase set to commence in the forthcoming spring season.

A Multifunctional Venue

The center is designed to host an array of events such as horseback riding, equestrian events, livestock shows, rodeos, rabbit shows, flower shows, and fairs. Andy Howard, the county’s director of parks, recreation, and tourism, stated that the center is envisaged to become the agricultural hub of the county, fulfilling a long-standing request from the community. The center will feature an outdoor arena and a covered equestrian arena, in addition to housing offices for the Clemson Extension and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Boost for Economy and Tourism

The funding for this project, which is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the county’s economy and tourism, originates from the county’s capital project sales tax. Local leaders are optimistic about the prospective benefits of the center, with the expectation that it will draw a significant number of visitors from outside the area to attend the various shows and events. The completion of this project, anticipated in 2025, symbolizes a pivotal step in Laurens County’s journey towards promoting agricultural activities and enhancing its tourism landscape.

0
Agriculture United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
13 mins ago
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
In a bold move to rejuvenate the nation’s sugar industry, the Kenyan government is orchestrating the lease of five state-owned sugar mills. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has announced that procurement for these leases is already in progress, in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015. The mills under consideration include
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
29 mins ago
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
37 mins ago
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
22 mins ago
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
26 mins ago
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap
27 mins ago
Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
36 seconds
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
1 min
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
1 min
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
2 mins
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
2 mins
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
2 mins
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
2 mins
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
3 mins
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
38 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
59 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app