Laura Havener: A Passionate Pursuit of Quantum Chromodynamics at Yale

Laura Havener, a dedicated assistant professor of physics at Yale University, establishes a compelling narrative that traverses the boundaries of our microcosmic world. Her work at Yale’s Wright Lab, specifically in the ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) collaboration, provides a fascinating window into the groundbreaking research happening at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located in CERN, Switzerland.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Quantum Chromodynamics

At the core of Havener’s research lies the study of quantum chromodynamics (QCD), a theory that describes the interactions between quarks and gluons, the fundamental particles that constitute protons and neutrons. Her primary focus is on the quark-gluon plasma, a state of matter produced in heavy-ion collisions at extreme temperatures and densities. This plasma allows for the individual quarks and gluons to move freely, something they can’t do under normal conditions. Through her studies, Havener aims to further unravel the complexities of QCD and contribute to the broader understanding of our universe.

The Allure of High-Energy Particle Jets

One of Havener’s key interests in the realm of QCD is high-energy particle jets. These jets are produced in the collision of particles at high velocities and provide a unique opportunity to observe the behavior of QCD matter in its deconfined state. Her work in this area is not only contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of QCD matter but also pushing the boundaries of what is known about the fundamental forces and particles that make up our universe.

From Postdoc to Professor: A Journey of Discovery

Havener’s scientific journey at Yale has been marked by significant milestones, from her initial role as a postdoctoral researcher to her current position as an assistant professor. Alongside her academic pursuits, she balances personal interests, such as playing soccer with her son, David, and finding solace in certain spots on Science Hill, like the courtyard enveloped by the Yale Science Building and Kline Tower. Her passion for uncovering the unexpected in data, coupled with the rewarding experience of working with a diverse team to solve complex physics problems, continues to fuel her dedication to research.

Reflecting on her path into the world of high-energy physics, Havener acknowledges the influence of her family members who are scientists and the inspirational figures she encountered during her academic journey. These influences, coupled with her innate curiosity and passion for discovery, continue to drive her pursuit of groundbreaking research in the field of physics.