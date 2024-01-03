en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Laura Havener: A Passionate Pursuit of Quantum Chromodynamics at Yale

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Laura Havener: A Passionate Pursuit of Quantum Chromodynamics at Yale

Laura Havener, a dedicated assistant professor of physics at Yale University, establishes a compelling narrative that traverses the boundaries of our microcosmic world. Her work at Yale’s Wright Lab, specifically in the ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) collaboration, provides a fascinating window into the groundbreaking research happening at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located in CERN, Switzerland.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Quantum Chromodynamics

At the core of Havener’s research lies the study of quantum chromodynamics (QCD), a theory that describes the interactions between quarks and gluons, the fundamental particles that constitute protons and neutrons. Her primary focus is on the quark-gluon plasma, a state of matter produced in heavy-ion collisions at extreme temperatures and densities. This plasma allows for the individual quarks and gluons to move freely, something they can’t do under normal conditions. Through her studies, Havener aims to further unravel the complexities of QCD and contribute to the broader understanding of our universe.

The Allure of High-Energy Particle Jets

One of Havener’s key interests in the realm of QCD is high-energy particle jets. These jets are produced in the collision of particles at high velocities and provide a unique opportunity to observe the behavior of QCD matter in its deconfined state. Her work in this area is not only contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of QCD matter but also pushing the boundaries of what is known about the fundamental forces and particles that make up our universe.

From Postdoc to Professor: A Journey of Discovery

Havener’s scientific journey at Yale has been marked by significant milestones, from her initial role as a postdoctoral researcher to her current position as an assistant professor. Alongside her academic pursuits, she balances personal interests, such as playing soccer with her son, David, and finding solace in certain spots on Science Hill, like the courtyard enveloped by the Yale Science Building and Kline Tower. Her passion for uncovering the unexpected in data, coupled with the rewarding experience of working with a diverse team to solve complex physics problems, continues to fuel her dedication to research.

Reflecting on her path into the world of high-energy physics, Havener acknowledges the influence of her family members who are scientists and the inspirational figures she encountered during her academic journey. These influences, coupled with her innate curiosity and passion for discovery, continue to drive her pursuit of groundbreaking research in the field of physics.

0
Education Science & Technology United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
39 seconds ago
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
In the heart of the Bluegrass state, a proposed legislation—Kentucky Senate Bill 6 (SB 6)—is stirring a storm of controversy. The bill seeks to ban what it considers ‘divisive concepts’ in education, aimed at ideas suggesting that individuals are inherently privileged or oppressive due to their race or sex, and that the U.S. is fundamentally
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
22 mins ago
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
24 mins ago
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
13 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
15 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
21 mins ago
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
39 seconds
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
1 min
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
1 min
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
2 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
2 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
2 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
2 mins
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
3 mins
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
3 mins
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
45 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app