Launch Entertainment Unveils Massive New Family Entertainment Center in New Jersey

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Launch Entertainment, a forerunner in the realm of indoor family entertainment, has inked a new lease for a whopping 32,000 square foot space in Little Ferry, New Jersey. This monumental move signals the company’s ongoing expansion in the United States, with the brand currently boasting an impressive 28 locations across 14 states.

Revitalizing Family Entertainment

Set to be nestled within a bustling shopping center and rubbing shoulders with a supermarket anchor, the upcoming Family Entertainment Center (FEC) is expected to become an epicenter of amusement. Launch Entertainment is renowned for its innovative and immersive array of attractions, and this new FEC will be no exception. From high-flying trampolines to a state-of-the-art arcade, the center promises to offer something for everyone.

A Haven for All Ages

Understanding the need for diverse offerings, Launch Entertainment has ensured that their FEC will cater to a wide range of clientele. In addition to the adrenaline-filled attractions for the younger crowd, the FEC will also house a stylish bar and restaurant. This strategic move not only broadens the FEC’s appeal but also transforms it into an all-inclusive destination for fun-filled family outings.

Strategically Located for Maximum Reach

Located conveniently near the turnpike, the new FEC’s location has been chosen with a strategic vision. It ensures easy accessibility for visitors from a broad geographic area, boosting the potential customer base and ensuring the center’s success. Simultaneously, the presence of several other new locations in the pipeline hints at the unstoppable growth of Launch Entertainment.

On a different note, the sports betting and gaming giant, FanDuel, is also expanding its footprint. In sync with Vermont’s recent legalization of sports betting, FanDuel has rolled out its mobile sports betting platform in the state. It’s the 21st addition to FanDuel’s portfolio and a strategic move by Flutter Entertainment ahead of its forthcoming listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

