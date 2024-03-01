LaToya M. Hobbs' 'Carving Out Time': Transforming Family Life into Monumental Art at Harvard

LaToya M. Hobbs, a Baltimore-based artist, brings her daily routine as a mother and artist to life in a striking new exhibit at the Harvard Art Museums. Titled "Carving Out Time," this inaugural presentation features five 8-by-12-foot woodblock prints, part of Hobbs' acclaimed "Salt of the Earth" series, on view through July 21. These prints, which were acquired by the museums in 2022, depict a day in the life of Hobbs' family, from morning routines to bedtime, culminating in a moment of solitary creation in her studio. Enhanced by preparatory drawings and a behind-the-scenes video, the exhibit offers a profound exploration of the balance between personal and creative life.

Inspiration and Process

Hobbs' journey into woodcuts began at the University of Arkansas, where the tactile nature of the medium first captivated her. Through her work, Hobbs literalizes the concept of "carving out time" for art amidst the demands of family life. Each print in the series, due to the sheer size of the woodblocks, is a triptych, pieced together from three separate blocks. Despite the black-and-white palette, Hobbs employs subtle techniques to infuse these prints with light and shadow, creating a sense of volume and three-dimensionality that echoes the chiaroscuro techniques of Caravaggio. A "happy mistake" during the carving process led to an accidental light effect in "Morning," symbolizing the dawn of a new day.

Art and Family Life Intersecting

The presence of art permeates the Hobbs household, with works by notable contemporary Black artists and whimsical drawings by her sons adorning the walls. This blend of professional and personal art collections reflects Hobbs' belief in the importance of surrounding her children with reflections of their culture and creativity. The "Carving Out Time" exhibit not only showcases Hobbs' artistic achievements but also serves as a platform for educational and community engagement, featuring children's activity guides and public events organized by a team of Black women undergraduates, including print-making workshops and storytime sessions.

A Broader Conversation on Art and Identity

Beyond the intimate portrayal of Hobbs' family life, the exhibit stands as a testament to the broader influence of family dynamics on contemporary art. Accompanied by "Future Minded: New Works in the Collection," a diverse exhibition of new acquisitions, "Carving Out Time" situates Hobbs' work within a wider dialogue about identity, culture, and the role of art in society. Through her monumental prints, Hobbs invites viewers into her world, challenging conventional narratives about art, motherhood, and the creative process.

LaToya M. Hobbs' exhibit at the Harvard Art Museums is not just a display of technical prowess and artistic innovation; it is a deeply personal exploration of what it means to be an artist and a mother. Through "Carving Out Time," Hobbs carves her place in contemporary art, offering a powerful statement on the interplay between family life and artistic expression. As the exhibit continues to draw visitors, it promises to inspire conversations about the complexities of balancing creative and personal responsibilities, shining a light on the universal struggle to find time for what truly matters.