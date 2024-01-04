en English
Latino Students’ Conflicts Spark Community Action at Smithfield-Selma High School

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Latino Students' Conflicts Spark Community Action at Smithfield-Selma High School

Latino students at Smithfield-Selma High School in Smithfield have been embroiled in a series of conflicts, causing concern within the community. The situation has escalated to a point where the local organization, Latinos Activate, has stepped into the fray, demanding effective measures to address the issue and avert further escalation. The group, under the leadership of its president, Sergio Benitez, has been advocating for the rights and welfare of the Latino students involved in these altercations.

Latinos Activate: Advocacy in Action

In October 2023, Sergio Benitez penned a letter to the Johnston County Public Schools, expressing his concerns over the recurring fights and racial slurs directed at Latino students. In his letter, Benitez offered his organization’s assistance in addressing the rising tensions within the school. Despite parents dutifully reporting the fights and adhering to school procedures, there has been no noticeable change in the situation, and Benitez’s letter has yet to receive a response.

Call for Increased Security and Parental Involvement

Sergio Benitez has voiced the need for increased security in the school premises to ensure the safety of students. He has also emphasized the importance of involving Latino parents in finding enduring solutions to these altercations. Despite his repeated requests for a meeting with school district leaders, no such meeting has taken place yet.

Unresolved Conflict: A Plea to the School Board

On December 12, Benitez took the issue directly to the school board. Despite his earnest appeal, the issue remains unresolved. While a district representative has stated that specific student disciplinary matters cannot be discussed, they acknowledged that there have been substantial discussions about the recent fights. As we step into 2024, Benitez emphasizes the urgency of resolving the conflict to prevent a potential deterioration of the situation.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

