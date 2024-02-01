Latino Leaders Discuss Role of Catholic Church in Education

In the wake of significant educational and economic adversity, Latino leaders congregated, discussing the formidable challenges the Latino community faces in today's society. An emphasis was placed on the predicaments of undocumented immigrants, shedding light on their often overlooked struggles. This dialogue was part of the Latino Leader Gatherings series, an initiative by Georgetown University focusing on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life, which underscored the potential role of the Catholic Church in bolstering Latino success in education.

Remembering Bishop Mario Dorsonville

The event was an homage to the late Bishop Mario Dorsonville, an influential advocate for Latinos, whose contributions to the community continue to have profound impact. His legacy was honored by various speakers, including Sheila Cruz-Morales, who accentuated the importance of education in ensuring Latino prosperity, especially in a post-affirmative action era.

Latino Success and Support Systems

Vincente Del Real, another speaker at the event, stressed the need for robust support systems for Latino students. This call for a comprehensive network of assistance resonated with many, as it is often the lack of such support that impedes their academic success. Del Real's call to action was echoed by Carlota Ocampo, who emphasized the pivotal role of education in upholding a multi-racial democracy.

Call for Church and Community Action

The gathering concluded with a powerful call to arms. Participants urged both community action and Church involvement to help dismantle the barriers Latinos, especially undocumented students, face. The need for systemic change was palpable and the collective resolve to make a difference was evident. Cruz-Morales concluded the event with a message of empowerment for young Latinos, urging them to seize their potential and strive for success.

The event also highlighted the significant contribution of Catholic schools in providing quality education and foundational values for Hispanic families. The discussion shed light on the financial barriers Latino families encounter in their pursuit of Catholic education and the transformative impact of school choice programs. Valeria Gurr, an advocate for educational choice, underscored the importance of Catholic schools in addressing disparities in the public education system for Hispanic children.