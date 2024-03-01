Late Yankees Pitcher Bob Turley's Marco Island Mansion Hits Market for $16.5M

The luxurious waterfront estate once owned by New York Yankees pitcher Bob Turley, known as the Turley Mansion, has been listed for sale at $16.5 million. Nestled on Florida's picturesque Marco Island, this Italian-inspired villa boasts a rich history, architectural grandeur, and a prime location, making it a coveted property in today's real estate market.

Historical Elegance Meets Modern Luxury

Built in the 1980s for 'Bullet Bob' Turley after his illustrious MLB career, the mansion captures the essence of Venetian architecture with its detailed craftsmanship. Spread over nearly three acres, the property features a 13,000-square-foot main residence that exudes opulence with a 25-foot hand-painted barrel ceiling, stone flooring, and grand fireplaces. The mansion's luxurious amenities include a formal dining area, a gourmet kitchen with a hidden wine cellar, a library leading to a full bar and lounge, and a primary suite that offers unmatched comfort and style.

Outdoor Paradise on Marco Island

The Turley Mansion is a haven for those who appreciate the outdoors and waterfront living. With 190 feet of bay frontage, a 100-foot dock, and stunning tropical landscaping, the estate is a boater's dream. Additionally, the property boasts a screened-in pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, and a tennis court, offering endless entertainment and relaxation opportunities in a serene setting.

A Legacy Preserved

The mansion's current status as one of Marco Island's most prestigious addresses is a testament to Bob Turley's legacy and the property's architectural significance. Owned by a limited liability company that acquired the mansion for $10 million in 2022, the estate now seeks a new custodian to appreciate and preserve its historical and architectural value. As the market for luxury real estate continues to thrive, the Turley Mansion represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of sports and architectural history.

As this remarkable property enters the market, it prompts reflection on the ways in which personal legacies and architectural beauty intertwine. The Turley Mansion not only offers a glimpse into the life of one of baseball's greats but also stands as a beacon of design and luxury, inviting its next owner to become part of its storied history.