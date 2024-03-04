Late 'Mr. Titanic' Paul-Henri Nargeolet's Lakeside Home Listed for $1.7M in Dutchess County, NY

The last residence of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, renowned deep-sea explorer tragically lost in the Titan submersible disaster of June 2023, is now on the market. The property, a testament to Nargeolet's life and legacy, is priced at $1.7 million, reflecting both its unique characteristics and the storied past of its previous owner.

Advertisment

Legacy of a Deep-Sea Explorer

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, affectionately known as "Mr. Titanic" for his unparalleled contributions to the exploration of the Titanic wreckage, had a profound connection with the water, a trait that was mirrored in his choice of residence. The house, purchased in January 2022 for $1.5 million, is nestled on a 2.74-acre plot with a breathtaking 515 feet of lakefront on Whaley Lake, Dutchess County, NY. This custom-built haven boasts four bedrooms, four baths, and was the setting for Nargeolet's final years, filled with personal touches and modifications that catered to his love for the aquatic.

An Unfinished Chapter

Advertisment

Despite Nargeolet's untimely departure, his spirit endures through the walls and waters of the property. After relocating from Greenwich, CT, he dedicated his time to personalizing the home, including repainting and adding a two-car garage. The property's proximity to the water allowed Nargeolet and his family to indulge in swimming, a pastime that brought them immense joy. His commitment to exploring the depths of the ocean was mirrored in his personal life, with the home serving as a sanctuary where he could be closest to the element he loved the most. Regan Andrews, co-listing agent, reflected on Nargeolet's affinity for the house, emphasizing its significance as more than just a residence but a space of tranquility and reflection for the explorer.

A Legacy Continues

The tragic loss of Nargeolet aboard the Titan submersible while approaching the Titanic's wreckage, along with four others, marks a poignant chapter in the annals of underwater exploration. His dedication to uncovering the mysteries of the deep sea, supervising numerous expeditions, and his role as the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, Inc., leaves behind a legacy that transcends his physical presence. The sale of his home, while marking the end of an era, also symbolizes the continuation of his spirit through the memories encapsulated within its walls and the serene vistas it offers.