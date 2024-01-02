en English
Late ‘90210’ Star Joe E. Tata’s West Hollywood Home Listed for $2.175 Million

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Late '90210' Star Joe E. Tata's West Hollywood Home Listed for $2.175 Million

The West Hollywood residence of Joe E. Tata, who brought to life the character Nat Bussichio in the popular TV series ‘Beverly Hills 90210’, has been listed for sale at a handsome $2.175 million. Tata, who passed away in 2022, had purchased this hilltop abode in 2003 for over $875,000.

A Celebrity Home with a View

Perched on a hilltop, the house offers expansive views of downtown Los Angeles and the coastline, a feature that was a primary allure for Tata. It became a hub for festivities and gatherings, with attendees often including the cast of ‘90210’ and other notable celebrities like Nicky Blair and Ron Popeil.

Architectural Highlights

The residence exudes an air of vintage charm, with a living room adorned with oversized windows and a balcony offering sweeping views of the city. The hardwood floors and colorful accent walls add to the character of the house. It comprises four bedrooms, with the primary suite boasting a private balcony, a cozy fireplace, and a spacious bathroom.

The Transition of Ownership

Following Tata’s demise, his daughter, Kelly Tata, has taken charge of the property’s sale. The kitchen and other areas of the house retain a vintage feel, suggesting a potential need for modern updates. The property has been on the market since mid-December, represented by Jeffrey Billinger of the Hills Premier Realty.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

