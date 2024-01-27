Last-Second Drama Seals Victory for No. 12 Duke Over Clemson

In a thrilling clash that had fans on the edge of their seats, No. 12 Duke managed to stave off defeat against Clemson with a skin-of-the-teeth 72-71 victory on Saturday. The victory was secured by Tyrese Proctor's laudable performance in the game's final second. Proctor found himself fouled by Clemson's Josh Beadle while making a determined drive to the basket and subsequently landed two critical free throws. This secured the win for Duke and ensured their longstanding home dominance over the Tigers was upheld.

The Eleventh-Hour Drama

The game's tense conclusion was marked by Clemson's coach, Brad Brownell, visibly expressing his frustration, evident in his discarded sportscoat. Clemson's last-ditch effort to turn the tables came to naught when P.J. Hall, their star forward, failed to make a shot following a desperate inbounds play. The loss denied Clemson a rare victory at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tigers have not celebrated a win there since the 1994-95 season.

Key Players

Jared McCain emerged as Duke's top scorer with a total of 21 points, 16 of which were scored after halftime. Proctor made a significant contribution with 18 points. On the other end, Hall led Clemson with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Implications for the Season

The result of this nail-biting encounter leaves Duke with a 15-4 record, including a 6-2 standing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson, on the other hand, stands at 13-6 overall, with a 3-5 record in the conference. The match underscores the importance of every second on the court, with Proctor's last-second free throws making the difference between victory and defeat.