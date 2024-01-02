Last Chance to View Rhode Island’s Independent Man Before Restoration

The Independent Man, a historical gem in Rhode Island, stands tall, inviting a final glance from the public before it goes into restoration. The statue, a 14-foot embodiment of freedom and independence, will be open for public viewing at the State House until Friday, an announcement from Governor Dan McKee’s office revealed.

Final Call to Become Part of History

Governor McKee has extended an open invitation to the public to visit the State House, take selfies with the statue, and sign the official guest book. By doing so, visitors get a chance to become a part of Rhode Island history. The statue has been a magnet for tourists over the past month, drawing visitors from over 20 states, more than a dozen countries, and nearly every city and town in Rhode Island. The State House, with parking available on Smith Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Majestic Restoration in Progress

The restoration process for the Independent Man will include repairing its gold plate and reapplying new gold leaf. This undertaking marks the first time since the 1970s that the statue will be removed from its pedestal atop the State House. It’s a significant moment, as the statue will be restored to its original grandeur, thereby preserving an important piece of Rhode Island’s history for future generations.

Significance of the Independent Man

The Independent Man, in all its golden glory, is more than just a statue. It is a symbol of the state’s resilience and commitment to independence. Its restoration is not just about repairing a monument, but about renewing the state’s pledge to uphold the values it stands for. As such, the restoration of the Independent Man is not just a news story, it’s a testament to Rhode Island’s enduring spirit.