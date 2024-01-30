Las Vegas' Tropicana Hotel to Close, Paving Way for New Resort and A's Ballpark

Las Vegas' iconic Tropicana Hotel, a landmark since 1957, is set to close its doors on April 2, 2024, making way for an ambitious new development comprising a state-of-the-art resort and the Las Vegas A's ballpark. This closure will affect hundreds of employees, who, as part of a December agreement between Culinary Union 226 and the hotel's owners, Bally's Corporation, will receive severance packages, with the most tenured workers eligible for up to $60,000.

Transitioning to a New Chapter

The Tropicana Hotel's closure, while steeped in nostalgia, heralds a new era for Las Vegas tourism and sports. Employees have the option to accept a smaller severance payout in return for priority hiring at the new resort, fostering a continuity of service that may ease the transition for both staff and future guests.

Funding the Future

Nevada's lawmakers have committed $380 million in public funds towards the $1.5 billion stadium, a strategic investment aimed at enhancing the state's reputation as a sports and entertainment hub. The design for the A's ballpark, which is still under conceptualization, will shape the development of the new resort, further integrating the Athletics franchise into the heart of Las Vegas.

A Game of Relocation

For the Athletics, this move signifies their fourth relocation, a testament to the ever-evolving dynamics of professional sports. The existing union contract with the Tropicana will extend to the new resort, ensuring consistent employment terms for the staff. However, it is worth noting that this agreement does not cover the stadium, although a separate pact with the A's guarantees union recognition, safeguarding workers' rights.

In closing, the closure of the Tropicana Hotel is a bittersweet milestone, signalling the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Las Vegas. The forthcoming resort and Las Vegas A's ballpark are poised to redefine the city's skyline, while the comprehensive severance packages and priority hiring offered to the Tropicana's employees illustrate a commitment to the workforce that has been instrumental in shaping Las Vegas' status as an international tourism destination.