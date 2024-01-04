en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Las Vegas to Implement New Law Regulating Sidewalk Vendors

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Las Vegas to Implement New Law Regulating Sidewalk Vendors

Las Vegas is set to implement a new state law aimed at regulating sidewalk vendors across the city. The law, a brainchild of Democratic Senator Fabian Doate and endorsed by Governor Joe Lombardo, necessitates vendors to secure a $150 license for operation. However, the proposed city ordinance comes with a slew of restrictions such as exclusion zones around resort hotels, schools, city recreation facilities, and food establishments with buffer distances fluctuating from 150 to 1,500 feet. Vendors are also confined to operating hours between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and are expected to obtain relevant permits, including health and sales tax permits.

Regulating Sidewalk Vendors: New Legalities

The recent legislation seeks to provide a legal framework for sidewalk vending, a prevalent activity across Las Vegas. However, the advent of the new law and the proposed city ordinance has raised concerns about the challenges and potential backlash from vendors. The primary worry centers on the vendors’ struggle to adapt to the new licensing and operational requirements.

Existing and Upcoming Regulations

Clark County commissioners recently passed an ordinance barring stopping, standing, or congregating on pedestrian bridges and within 20 feet of the bridges connecting to street-level sidewalks. Violations of this ordinance could lead to a misdemeanor charge, a penalty of up to six months in jail, or a $1,000 fine. The new ordinance, targeting pedestrian bridges on the Strip, is backed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department due to concerns about crowd management and maintaining order on the bridges. Despite the approval, ACLU Nevada has expressed intentions to challenge the ordinance through litigation.

What’s Next?

The City of Las Vegas is slated to vote on the proposed ordinance at an upcoming city council meeting, potentially in February. The outcome of this vote will significantly impact the future of sidewalk vendors in the city. While the regulations aim to streamline operations and ensure public safety, they also pose a potential challenge for vendors who might find it difficult to comply with the new rules. It remains to be seen how the local government, vendors, and the public navigate the changes brought by these regulations.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Pine Trail REIT Announces Transition to Quarterly Distribution Payments
TSX Venture Exchange-listed Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), recognized under the symbols PINE.UN and PINE.U, has declared its plan to transition its distribution payment schedule from monthly to a quarterly basis. This significant change is subject to the approval of trust unit distributions by the REIT’s Board of Trustees. The proposed alterations to
Pine Trail REIT Announces Transition to Quarterly Distribution Payments
Former Movement Mortgage Exec Claims Breach of Contract, Seeks $13M in Damages
2 mins ago
Former Movement Mortgage Exec Claims Breach of Contract, Seeks $13M in Damages
U.S. National Debt Skyrockets to $34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?
2 mins ago
U.S. National Debt Skyrockets to $34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?
Pine Trail REIT Announces Shift from Monthly to Quarterly Distributions
21 seconds ago
Pine Trail REIT Announces Shift from Monthly to Quarterly Distributions
Wawa Dismisses Final Claim in Lawsuit Against Mastercard
49 seconds ago
Wawa Dismisses Final Claim in Lawsuit Against Mastercard
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
1 min ago
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
16 seconds
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
23 seconds
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
26 seconds
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
30 seconds
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
36 seconds
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
1 min
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
2 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
2 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
2 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app