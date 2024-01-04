Las Vegas to Implement New Law Regulating Sidewalk Vendors

Las Vegas is set to implement a new state law aimed at regulating sidewalk vendors across the city. The law, a brainchild of Democratic Senator Fabian Doate and endorsed by Governor Joe Lombardo, necessitates vendors to secure a $150 license for operation. However, the proposed city ordinance comes with a slew of restrictions such as exclusion zones around resort hotels, schools, city recreation facilities, and food establishments with buffer distances fluctuating from 150 to 1,500 feet. Vendors are also confined to operating hours between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and are expected to obtain relevant permits, including health and sales tax permits.

Regulating Sidewalk Vendors: New Legalities

The recent legislation seeks to provide a legal framework for sidewalk vending, a prevalent activity across Las Vegas. However, the advent of the new law and the proposed city ordinance has raised concerns about the challenges and potential backlash from vendors. The primary worry centers on the vendors’ struggle to adapt to the new licensing and operational requirements.

Existing and Upcoming Regulations

Clark County commissioners recently passed an ordinance barring stopping, standing, or congregating on pedestrian bridges and within 20 feet of the bridges connecting to street-level sidewalks. Violations of this ordinance could lead to a misdemeanor charge, a penalty of up to six months in jail, or a $1,000 fine. The new ordinance, targeting pedestrian bridges on the Strip, is backed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department due to concerns about crowd management and maintaining order on the bridges. Despite the approval, ACLU Nevada has expressed intentions to challenge the ordinance through litigation.

What’s Next?

The City of Las Vegas is slated to vote on the proposed ordinance at an upcoming city council meeting, potentially in February. The outcome of this vote will significantly impact the future of sidewalk vendors in the city. While the regulations aim to streamline operations and ensure public safety, they also pose a potential challenge for vendors who might find it difficult to comply with the new rules. It remains to be seen how the local government, vendors, and the public navigate the changes brought by these regulations.