Las Vegas Hotels Under Fire for Hidden Resort Fees Amid Calls for Regulation

In an intriguing twist within the hospitality industry, Las Vegas hotels, predominantly those under the ownership of Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, have adopted a stratagem of offering low room rates during non-event periods. The strategy aims to lure guests who, they anticipate, will allocate funds to other amenities within their establishments. However, this seemingly generous approach is often shadowed by the imposition of resort fees, which frequently surpass the room rates themselves and are obligatory. These fees encompass services such as WiFi and pool access.

The Hidden Cost of Luxury

These non-negotiable resort fees often materialize as an unpleasant revelation to unsuspecting guests, fueling criticism of this practice. The fees are not isolated to room rates but extend to cover various services that have previously been considered part of the hotel experience. The criticism has reached the highest echelons of power, with President Joe Biden voicing his disapproval of such concealed fees. Consequently, the President has instructed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to devise a rule addressing these unfair and deceptive fees across multiple sectors, including the hotel industry.

Defying the Trend: MGM's Controversial Stance

Despite the mounting disapproval and impending FTC rule, MGM Resorts has audaciously escalated its resort fees and prolonged the cancellation period for room bookings. This shift in policy materializes on the eve of significant events in Las Vegas, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, events that traditionally see hotel rooms along the Strip filled to capacity.

The AGA's Defense of Resort Fees

In a surprising turn of events, the American Gaming Association (AGA) has risen in defense of these resort fees. The AGA contends that these fees are neither clandestine nor devoid of value. They have, in turn, petitioned for such fees to be exempted from the FTC's impending rulemaking.

The latest move by MGM Resorts to raise resort fees at their Las Vegas properties, with fees varying from $37 to $50 depending on the property, adds to this contentious issue. These fees include coverage for local and domestic phone calls, internet service, access to the fitness center, and more. This increase comes amid a rising trend where hotels are also imposing a daily parking fee.