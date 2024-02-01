Las Vegas Faces Weather-Related Flight Disruptions and Travel Alerts

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the city of lights, Las Vegas, was drenched in an unusual downpour, leading to an array of flight disruptions across the city. The National Weather Service reported an extensive spread of rainfall across the Las Vegas Valley, with a dense cloud cover shrouding the mountains and reducing visibility to minimum at the Harry Reid International Airport.

Flight Disruptions Across the Board

As a result of the unexpected weather, the Federal Aviation Administration reported an average ground delay of 187 minutes. By early afternoon, the airport was grappling with 135 flight cancellations and 526 delays. The city, known for its bustling life and ceaseless activities, was brought to a standstill with the sudden change in weather.

Record Rainfall and Forecasts

The rainfall, distributed throughout the region, was recorded at varying degrees, with the highest measurement of 0.28 inches in the Sheep Range. The weather forecast indicated that the showers would persist into Friday morning, giving way to a dry weekend, but the respite would be short-lived as another storm was predicted for Sunday evening stretching into Monday.

Winter Storm Warning

Apart from the incessant rain, the Spring Mountains were expected to be blanketed with heavy snowfall, with a winter storm warning active through Friday afternoon. The warning projected a snowfall of 3 to 20 inches above 6,000 feet, and up to two feet at the highest elevations, accompanied by high wind gusts, making travel precarious on certain Nevada routes.

The Lee Canyon ski resort, however, was thriving in these conditions, reporting operating lifts and open trails, having received a whopping 41 inches of snow this winter. The Eastern Sierra slopes further north were also bracing for significant snow accumulations and strong winds.