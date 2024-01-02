Las Vegas Gasoline Prices Hit 10-Year High in Early January 2024

As the city of Las Vegas welcomed in 2024, motorists were greeted with a bitter pill to swallow: the average cost of gasoline had reached a 10-year high of $3.81 per gallon for early January. This figure marked an increase of 4.4 cents per gallon compared to the previous week, effectively reversing the declining trend observed over the last three months. The current average price is slightly higher than the $3.77 recorded on January 2, 2023, and significantly above the decade’s lowest average of $3.37 on January 2, 2017.

Rising Prices Amidst Affordable Options

Despite the overall increase in gasoline prices, some relief can be found at select locations. The most affordable gasoline in Las Vegas is available at a 76/Conoco station, where the price per gallon is $3.11. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club also offer competitive rates, with prices dipping as low as $3.19 per gallon.

Price Gap Between Las Vegas and National Average

Las Vegas’s average gasoline price noticeably exceeds the national average. The city’s average stands 64 cents above the national average of $3.18 per gallon. This discrepancy has been noted by Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, who has highlighted the diverse landscape of gasoline prices across the country.

Diesel Prices and State-wide Averages

While gasoline prices have been on the upswing, the cost of diesel has been following a different trajectory. Diesel prices are at their lowest since the previous summer, providing some relief to motorists. Meanwhile, the state-wide average gas price in Nevada has risen slightly to $3.86 per gallon, a minor increase of 1.4 cents from the previous week. The highest reported gasoline price in Las Vegas has hit a staggering $5.27 per gallon, adding to the concerns of motorists.