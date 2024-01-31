Las Cruces Police Announce Darian Jarrott Memorial Run

In a heartfelt tribute, the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) has unveiled plans for the Darian Jarrott Memorial Run, a commemorative event in honor of the late New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott. The inaugural run is slated for Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, in the heart of Downtown Las Cruces, with the start line at the Las Cruces City Hall at 10 a.m.

Officer Jarrott's Ultimate Sacrifice

Officer Jarrott, a respected figure in the community, laid down his life in the line of duty on February 4, 2021, during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 east of Deming, NM. This routine procedure spiraled into a prolonged pursuit that tragically concluded in Las Cruces, leaving a vacuum in the community he served and a legacy of dedication and courage.

The Run: A Symbolic Tribute

The memorial run is crafted as a symbolic homage to Officer Jarrott. Covering a 3.30-mile route, it mirrors Jarrott's call sign, 330. Participants will traverse Water Street and Church Street for three laps, embodying the spirit of resilience and unity that the late officer represented. An alternative for non-runners is to walk a single lap of the course.

A Community Event

The event, open to the public without any fees, will culminate at the Roberto V. Estrada Pavilion on Plaza de Las Cruces around 10:45 a.m. Attendees are welcomed to gather at Plaza de Las Cruces, fostering a sense of community and shared remembrance. The Darian Jarrott Memorial Run aims to immortalize the memory of Officer Jarrott, celebrating his commitment to service and the sacrifice he made for his community.