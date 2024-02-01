Larry Kudlow Criticizes Biden Administration's Response to Iranian-Backed Attacks

FOX Business host, Larry Kudlow, has made strong comments against the Biden administration's handling of recent attacks on U.S. military assets by Iranian-backed militias, the latest of which resulted in the death of three American soldiers at a U.S. military base in Jordan. With over thirty soldiers wounded in the incident, Kudlow's criticism points to a perceived lack of substantial U.S. military response, branding it as an affront to the nation's honor and the soldiers and their families.

Tensions Mount: America at War?

Larry Kudlow is challenging the narrative put forth by the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who has stated that the U.S. is not at war with Iran. Kudlow argues otherwise, highlighting Iran's repeated declarations of war and its sponsorship of attacks against U.S. assets. He counteracts the administration's plan to target Iranian proxies instead of Iran itself, critiquing what he perceives as a continuation of Iranian appeasement.

Historical Precedents and Future Strategies

Kudlow contrasts the current administration's approach with the more assertive military responses of past presidents like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. He references military experts and former members of the Joint Chiefs, who have recommended direct action against Iranian oil fields and other strategic targets as a form of retaliation.

Questioning the Administration's Iran Approach

Insisting that negotiation strategies, including efforts towards a nuclear deal, will not succeed in deterring Iran, Kudlow condemns the Biden administration's approach as delusional. His critiques signal a significant divergence in opinions on the administration's handling of escalating tensions with Iran.