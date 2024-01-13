en English
Larry Ellison Boosts Tony Blair Institute with $375M Pledge Support

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Larry Ellison Boosts Tony Blair Institute with $375M Pledge Support

In a remarkable development underscoring the convergence of technology and global health initiatives, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and a noted U.S. tech billionaire, has deepened his engagement with Sir Tony Blair’s non-profit entity, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). Ellison’s philanthropic arm, the Larry Ellison Foundation, has risen to prominence as a leading financial patron of the TBI, committing to elevate his cumulative donations to an impressive $375 million.

Ellison’s Expanded Backing to TBI

With this robust financial reinforcement, Ellison’s Foundation has earmarked $272 million, approximately £213 million, for the TBI’s future endeavors. This commitment significantly augments over $100 million that the TBI has already received, signalling a marked surge in Ellison’s contributions towards Blair’s policy ventures.

TBI’s Role and Alignment with Ellison’s Interests

The TBI functions as a global think tank and policy advisor to governments worldwide. Its focal areas align with the interests of both Tony Blair and Larry Ellison, with a primary emphasis on disease prevention and the integration of technology in healthcare.

Interplay of Technology and Global Health

This collaboration between Ellison and Blair serves as a beacon, illuminating the intersection of technology and global health initiatives. Their shared vision aims to harness the power of tech solutions to tackle pressing healthcare challenges, thus creating a tangible impact on a global scale.

United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

