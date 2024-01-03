en English
Large Animal Response Team Reduces Operational Scope to San Juan Capistrano

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Large Animal Response Team Reduces Operational Scope to San Juan Capistrano

In a move that has caused concern among residents of Orange County, California, the Large Animal Response Team (LART)—a volunteer program that has been instrumental in the evacuation of large animals during emergencies—has been reduced to only operate within the bounds of San Juan Capistrano, its place of origin. Previously, LART, with its formidable team of nearly 300 volunteers, responded to crises across the entirety of the county. This decision, which came into effect on January 1, has ignited the worries of residents like Dee Dee Friedrich, a veteran volunteer who witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the 2008 Freeway Complex Fire, a blaze that consumed over 30,000 acres and put hundreds of homes at risk, underscoring the critical need for a systematic evacuation plan for large animals.

City Resources and Operational Scope

Explaining the decision, Matisse Reischl, the Assistant City Manager of San Juan Capistrano, stated that the city does not have the resources to indefinitely sustain a program with a countywide reach. He further highlighted the absence of any formal agreements or cost-sharing arrangements with the county or other cities. Consequently, the operational scope of LART has been drastically reduced.

Training and Volunteer Assistance

Despite these changes, LART will continue to focus on training programs, equipping others with the skills needed for effective animal evacuation during emergencies. The team also maintains a small, dedicated group of volunteers who stand ready to assist during crises, should they be available.

Call for a Regional Program

Friedrich, taking into consideration the safety of large animals during catastrophic events, is advocating for the formation of a regional program to cover northern and central Orange County. She is calling for the engagement of local cities and individuals to create a new team that can ensure the safety and wellbeing of large animals in times of disaster.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

