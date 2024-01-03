en English
Laramie’s Hot Cocoa Contest: A Sweet Blend of Charity and Community

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
As the winter chill deepens, the Historic Railroad Depot in Laramie is set to turn up the heat with the second annual Hot Cocoa Contest on January 27 at 1 p.m., coinciding with International Hot Cocoa Day. The event, organized to benefit non-profit organization Peace of Mind, promises a warm blend of community spirit, philanthropy, and delicious cocoa.

Stirring Up Support for a Noble Cause

Peace of Mind is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and acquired brain injuries to overcome barriers and achieve their aspirations. The organization distinguishes itself by minimizing organizational costs to cover employee expenses for participant events and vacations, enabling their beneficiaries to experience new and exciting opportunities without the burden of additional costs. The Hot Cocoa Contest is an innovative and engaging initiative aimed at raising funds to fuel their mission.

Sweet Competition with a Dash of Generosity

Contestants can enter the cocoa contest by registering via email or phone and paying a nominal $10 entry fee. The event is open to the public, with a $10 entry fee for adults and free admission for children under five. This is not just a contest, but a celebration of community spirit, generosity, and the simple pleasure of a well-made hot cocoa.

Prizes Brewed with Love

The contest will award $250 to the Judge’s Choice Winner and $100 to the People’s Choice Winner. More than the cash prize, it’s the sweetness of contributing to a noble cause and the recognition of brewing the community’s best hot chocolate that’s on the line.

While the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival and Rochester Roc Holiday Village host similar events, Laramie’s Hot Cocoa Contest stands out with its unique blend of community, philanthropy, and cocoa. So, mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for a delightful journey of cocoa, community, and charity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

