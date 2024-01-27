Laramie High Skiers Carve Top Ranks at Bruce Studer Memorial

The Laramie High alpine skiing team raced to the top ranks at the Bruce Studer Memorial giant slalom in Casper, carving out a trail of honor and grit on the snow. The event saw several team members clinching positions in the top 30, with their unwavering determination and skill taking center stage.

Plainsmen Boys: A Display of Solid Performance

Leading the charge for the Plainsmen was Charlie Karleen, who blazed past his competitors to secure a 13th place finish. His time, a swift 1 minute and 3.20 seconds, showcased his mastery over the slopes. Following in his tracks was Rowan Shea, who locked in 19th place with a time of 1:16.71.

Adding to the Plainsmen's impressive performance, Otto Lefevre, Ike Parrish, and Sebastian Del Rio stood their ground in the race. Lefevre slid into the 23rd position, while Parrish and Del Rio clinched the 25th and 26th places respectively, reinforcing the team's competitive spirit.

Plainsmen Girls: No Less in Tenacity

On the girls' side, the race was no less intense. Leading the pack for LHS was Kaia Karleen, who mirrored the boys' tenacity by finishing 21st. Hot on her heels was Ruby Swallow, who secured the 22nd place.

Further testament to the girls' team's prowess, Hazel Parker, Skye Cabrera, and Gloria Rynders also finished within the coveted top 30, demonstrating a strong team effort and reinforcing Laramie High's skiing excellence.

Anticipation for Upcoming Slalom Race

The Plainsmen also showcased their skills in a slalom race held on Saturday in Casper. The results of this thrilling race were not available before this article's print deadline, leaving fans and supporters in anticipation of what is expected to be another display of the team's exceptional skill and determination.