Lapis: FIU's New Off-Campus Housing Unveils MCA's Global-Inspired Design

Chicago-based interior design firm Mary Cook Associates (MCA) announced it has completed the interiors of Lapis, a new 1,086-bed off-campus luxury student housing community adjacent to the Modesto A. Maidique Campus of Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Fla.

Inspiring Design Meets Student Needs

The MCA team collaborated with project developer Toll Brothers Campus Living to develop the design and programming of common areas and amenities to reflect FIU's diverse global student population representing 142 countries as well as foster student productivity, creativity, wellness, relaxation, and social connections. "There's an incredibly powerful connection between design and branding at Lapis, which is the name of a cerulean blue semi-precious stone that inspired the bright blue hues found in both the community's logo and throughout its interiors and finishes," said Mary Cook, Founder and President, MCA.

Community-Centric Features

Spanning 20 stories and more than 763,500 sf, the student housing design of Lapis offers various residential amenities: A club room, state-of-the-art indoor-outdoor fitness facilities, outdoor saltwater pool, private study and group meeting rooms, study areas on every floor, and a rooftop amenity deck with Jumbotron and grilling stations. At the heart of Lapis stands an oversized communal coffee bar that acts as the visual and social anchor for the amenities area. Inspired by Cuban coffee culture, the bar at Lapis features a built-in cold brew tap and is lined with seating on both sides.

Design Challenges and Solutions

Due to its size, Lapis presented a unique challenge for the MCA design team to balance the sheer scale of the building against the needs of its residents for privacy and multi-functionality. MCA's solution was to carve out various pocket spaces within the larger communal areas, including a mezzanine-level "think tank" and other small meeting rooms that foster collaboration. Common areas also provide moveable furniture to support individual and group study, while blue glass dividers, wood veneers, and sound-absorbent foam create additional layers of visual privacy and minimize sound trespass.

The MCA design team carefully considered the lifestyles of the project's college-age residents to ensure Lapis maximizes the kind of amenities, aesthetics, and opportunities for interpersonal interactions that resonate most with Gen Z, according to Cook. "Our design process is first and foremost informed by our comprehensive and researched analysis of the residents' lifestyles," Cook said. "For Lapis, we delved into the psychographics -- the values, attitudes, interests, expectations, and aspirations -- that define the college-aged individuals inhabiting these spaces. Armed with that deep understanding, our team designed interiors that support student wellness and productivity while also drawing on the local culture and site-specific authenticity of the nearby university."

Lapis was developed by Toll Brothers Campus Living and joint venture partner CanAm Capital Partners. The project is the second student housing collaboration between Mary Cook Associates and Toll Brothers, joining CANVAS, an 826-bed student housing community that opened in Tempe, Ariz., near Arizona State University, in August 2021. Humphreys & Partners Architects served as design architect for Lapis.