LAPD Calls for Public Assistance in French Bulldog Kidnapping Case

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a 25-year-old woman and her male accomplice, both suspected in the abduction of a French bulldog named Onyx. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight on January 18, took place in downtown Los Angeles while the pet's owner dined at a patio restaurant.

Daring Dog-Napping Details

According to LAPD reports, the female suspect picked up Onyx and swiftly exited the scene in a waiting white four-door Kia Forte sedan, driven by the male suspect. The victim, in a desperate attempt to retrieve her beloved pet, mounted the hood of the moving vehicle, resulting in her falling off and sustaining minor injuries.

A Plea for Public Participation

As the hunt for the suspects continues, LAPD has released detailed descriptions of the alleged perpetrators and their vehicle. The woman is said to have been wearing a gray hoodie, purple sweatpants, and black shoes at the time of the incident. LAPD invites anyone with pertinent information to contact either Detective Mazzacano or Detective Stanziale directly. Alternatively, tip-offs can be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

The Rising Trend of French Bulldog Thefts

This unsettling event is not an isolated incident but rather part of a worrying trend of increased French bulldog thefts. The breed's popularity, coupled with its high resale value, has made it a prime target for thieves. The case bears a stark resemblance to the well-publicized 2021 theft of pop star Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, which also sparked a major police investigation.