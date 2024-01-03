Lantheus Holdings CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Marking a significant development in the healthcare sector, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., a globally acknowledged radiopharmaceutical firm, has announced that its CEO, Mary Anne Heino, is set to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The much-anticipated presentation is slated for 11:15 a.m. PST on January 10.

Bridging Healthcare and Innovation

With its roots in Massachusetts and satellite offices in New Jersey, Canada, and Sweden, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has been a pivotal force in the medical field for over 65 years. The company’s primary focus revolves around the development of innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions, enabling healthcare professionals to detect, treat, and monitor diseases more effectively, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Event Accessibility

Those interested in gaining insights from the presentation can access a live webcast through the Investors section of Lantheus’ website. Catering to a global audience, a replay of the event will be made available for a minimum of 30 days following the live presentation, offering a chance for healthcare enthusiasts and professionals to delve into the insights shared by Mary Anne Heino.

A Step Forward for Lantheus Holdings

This presentation at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference marks yet another milestone for Lantheus. As the company continues to innovate and lead in the radiopharmaceutical industry, the conference offers an opportunity to share its vision and strategies with a broader audience, potentially fostering collaborations, and inspiring new pathways in healthcare technology.