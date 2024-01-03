en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lantheus Holdings CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
Lantheus Holdings CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Marking a significant development in the healthcare sector, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., a globally acknowledged radiopharmaceutical firm, has announced that its CEO, Mary Anne Heino, is set to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The much-anticipated presentation is slated for 11:15 a.m. PST on January 10.

Bridging Healthcare and Innovation

With its roots in Massachusetts and satellite offices in New Jersey, Canada, and Sweden, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has been a pivotal force in the medical field for over 65 years. The company’s primary focus revolves around the development of innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions, enabling healthcare professionals to detect, treat, and monitor diseases more effectively, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Event Accessibility

Those interested in gaining insights from the presentation can access a live webcast through the Investors section of Lantheus’ website. Catering to a global audience, a replay of the event will be made available for a minimum of 30 days following the live presentation, offering a chance for healthcare enthusiasts and professionals to delve into the insights shared by Mary Anne Heino.

A Step Forward for Lantheus Holdings

This presentation at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference marks yet another milestone for Lantheus. As the company continues to innovate and lead in the radiopharmaceutical industry, the conference offers an opportunity to share its vision and strategies with a broader audience, potentially fostering collaborations, and inspiring new pathways in healthcare technology.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace Park

By Dil Bar Irshad

REMA 1000 Announces Price Freeze on Over 1,000 Products

By Justice Nwafor

Data Centre Boom Fuels Growth for Leading BMS and BEMS Provider

By Rafia Tasleem

Kopin Corporation to Mark Milestone with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ringing

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third C ...
@Business · 2 mins
Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third C ...
heart comment 0
Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024
Digital Transformation in Lithuania’s Gambling Industry: A Look at Current Trends and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Digital Transformation in Lithuania's Gambling Industry: A Look at Current Trends and Future Prospects
Package, Inc. Unveils LuggageCam: A Groundbreaking Solution for Lost and Stolen Luggage

By BNN Correspondents

Package, Inc. Unveils LuggageCam: A Groundbreaking Solution for Lost and Stolen Luggage
HSBC UK Reduces Fixed Mortgage Rates, Offering Relief for Remortgage Customers

By Salman Khan

HSBC UK Reduces Fixed Mortgage Rates, Offering Relief for Remortgage Customers
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
27 seconds
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
52 seconds
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
1 min
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
1 min
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
1 min
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
1 min
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
1 min
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
1 min
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
2 mins
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app