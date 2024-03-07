Lansing's Quest for Unity: Reconnecting Communities Torn Apart by I-496 Expressway

Fifty years on, Lansing still feels the impact of a federal project that fragmented a vibrant neighborhood, displacing hundreds. The I-496 expressway, while improving city traversal, severed community ties and disproportionately affected Black residents. Today, leveraging federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, Lansing aims to mend these divisions and honor those displaced.

Historical Context and Current Efforts

From 1963 to 1970, the construction of I-496 led to the demolition of over 840 houses and businesses, forcing more than 600 families to relocate. This left a community isolated, surrounded by physical barriers that hindered its connection to the rest of Lansing. Notably, it was on these fractured grounds that Earvin "Magic" Johnson honed his basketball skills. Decades later, Lansing, under the guidance of Mayor Andy Schor, is striving to reconnect these isolated areas through federal support, specifically targeting the adverse effects of urban highway construction.

The Path to Reconnection

Lansing's initial application for federal aid was unsuccessful due to overwhelming demand and limited funds. Yet, with over $3 billion available in the new round of funding and support from the Local Infrastructure Hub, Lansing is optimistic. The city has submitted a revamped application, emphasizing the health and economic impacts of living near expressways and the disproportionate burden on communities of color. A proposed solution includes capping portions of I-496 to reintegrate isolated blocks with parks, housing, and a memorial to acknowledge the community's historical plight.

Community Voices and Future Directions

The Historical Society of Greater Lansing has been instrumental in preserving the oral histories of those affected by the I-496 project. These narratives, alongside the documentary "They Even Took the Dirt", highlight the personal toll of urban planning decisions. As Lansing seeks a $1.3 million grant to explore corrective measures, the city's efforts represent a broader attempt to address historical injustices and foster national unity. The resolve demonstrated by a young Earvin Johnson on a neglected basketball court symbolizes the community's enduring spirit and determination to overcome adversity.