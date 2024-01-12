Lane County 4-H Bridges Gap to Adulthood with ‘Adulting 101’ Course

In an innovative approach to teen education, Lane County 4-H in Eugene, Oregon, has rolled out an extensive ‘Adulting 101’ course. The program spans over five weeks and targets teenagers between 12 and 18 years, providing them with a comprehensive set of life skills as they navigate the road to adulthood.

Preparing Youth for the Future

The meticulously designed curriculum covers a broad spectrum of topics. The range includes career readiness, budgeting, self-defense, emergency preparedness, and even CPR & First Aid certification. There is a clear emphasis on fostering independence and resilience among the participants.

Empowering Teens with Practical Knowledge

Apart from theoretical knowledge, the ‘Adulting 101’ series also focuses on practical skill-building. The teens learn the basics of food preservation, mental health and wellness care, cooking, and car maintenance. These skills will provide them with the tools they need to thrive in the wider world outside of school.

Availability and Accessibility

The ‘Adulting 101’ program is open to all community members for a fee of $75. However, those already enrolled in the 4-H club can avail of a $25 discount. The organizers have provided an email address and a phone number for anyone interested in enrolling or seeking further information about this unique, empowering program.