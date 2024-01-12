en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Lane County 4-H Bridges Gap to Adulthood with ‘Adulting 101’ Course

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Lane County 4-H Bridges Gap to Adulthood with ‘Adulting 101’ Course

In an innovative approach to teen education, Lane County 4-H in Eugene, Oregon, has rolled out an extensive ‘Adulting 101’ course. The program spans over five weeks and targets teenagers between 12 and 18 years, providing them with a comprehensive set of life skills as they navigate the road to adulthood.

Preparing Youth for the Future

The meticulously designed curriculum covers a broad spectrum of topics. The range includes career readiness, budgeting, self-defense, emergency preparedness, and even CPR & First Aid certification. There is a clear emphasis on fostering independence and resilience among the participants.

Empowering Teens with Practical Knowledge

Apart from theoretical knowledge, the ‘Adulting 101’ series also focuses on practical skill-building. The teens learn the basics of food preservation, mental health and wellness care, cooking, and car maintenance. These skills will provide them with the tools they need to thrive in the wider world outside of school.

Availability and Accessibility

The ‘Adulting 101’ program is open to all community members for a fee of $75. However, those already enrolled in the 4-H club can avail of a $25 discount. The organizers have provided an email address and a phone number for anyone interested in enrolling or seeking further information about this unique, empowering program.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
In a recent appearance on The Erick Erickson Show, Brent Bozell, Founder and President of the Media Research Center (MRC), expressed grave concerns over what he perceives as a growing inclination towards censorship and indoctrination in American schools under the Biden administration. Bozell drew attention to an alarming MRC report that uncovers a clandestine initiative
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
3 mins ago
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance
4 mins ago
Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance
Elon Musk Warns of Potential Migrant Housing Crisis as Schools and Homes Come into Play
1 min ago
Elon Musk Warns of Potential Migrant Housing Crisis as Schools and Homes Come into Play
Thornton Academy Middle School to Present 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'
1 min ago
Thornton Academy Middle School to Present 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'
CSU Palm Desert Campus Awards University Legacy Scholarship to Four Students
2 mins ago
CSU Palm Desert Campus Awards University Legacy Scholarship to Four Students
Latest Headlines
World News
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
10 seconds
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
19 seconds
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
26 seconds
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
45 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
1 min
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
1 min
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
1 min
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
2 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
49 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app