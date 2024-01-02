Lane Closures Announced for the Taconic State Parkway: An Advisory for Hudson Valley Motorists

Motorists traversing the Taconic State Parkway in Hudson Valley, especially those in Putnam County and the town of Yorktown, are bracing for a bout of temporary inconvenience. The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a set of lane closures that will impact the flow of traffic in the region starting Tuesday, January 2.

Two-Week Lane Closure at Kent

The northbound parkway at Route 301 in Kent will be reduced to a single lane. This lane closure, spurred by construction work, is anticipated to last until Wednesday, January 17, spanning more than two weeks. The lane restriction is expected to result in slower travel times and potentially, increased traffic congestion.

Bridge Repair Work Spurs Additional Closures

In addition to the lane closure at Kent, the Department of Transportation has scheduled a separate set of closures. These will affect two lanes of the northbound Taconic between Exit 11 (Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue). This closure, necessitated by bridge repair work, is slated for January 3 through January 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reduced number of operational lanes during this period is likely to compound the traffic situation.

Authorities Urge Caution and Adherence to Speed Limits

In light of the announced closures, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the reduced speed limits in these work zones. The Department of Transportation has issued a stern reminder that penalties for speeding are considerably more severe in these areas. Multiple speeding violations could lead to serious repercussions, including a suspension of the driver’s license.