Transportation

Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue

In a recent announcement by state transportation officials, a landslide has resulted in the closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon. The road has been closed from shortly after midnight on Saturday, impacting the segment between Duckhorn and Montour Run roads. As assessments and repairs are underway, the duration of the closure cannot be determined at this time.

Detours for Uninterrupted Traffic Flow

To ensure the safety of motorists and maintain traffic flow, detours have been set up. For those approaching from the south of the affected area, their path will now include Hookstown Grade Road and then Ewing Road, before they can rejoin Beaver Grade Road. On the other hand, motorists coming from the north are to follow the same detour, but in reverse order.

Evaluations and Assessments in Progress

As part of the response to the landslide, the road is currently restricted to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Officials are in the process of evaluating the hillside, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) playing an integral role in the assessment. It is through these efforts that the safety of the public can be ensured while plans for repair are set in motion.

Motorists are encouraged to keep up-to-date with real-time road conditions at 511pa.com, in order to navigate the detours and potential delays effectively. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, the authorities are striving to minimize disruptions and ensure the smooth operation of traffic in the area.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

