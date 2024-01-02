Lands’ End, Inc. to Participate in 26th Annual ICR Conference and Announces Strategic Refinancing Initiative

Lands’ End, Inc., a front-runner in the digital retail space, renowned for casual clothing, swimwear, and home products, has declared its participation in the 26th Annual ICR Conference. The event is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at Grande Lakes Orlando, Florida. The highlight of the event will be a fireside chat presentation by CEO Andrew McLean and CFO Bernie McCracken at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Event and Future Prospects

The presentation by Lands’ End’s top executives will be webcast live, offering a global audience a chance to tune in. This event holds significance as an archive of it will be available online for 90 days post-event. In a move to keep its investors informed and engaged, Lands’ End also plans to post an investor presentation on its website’s investor relations section on the same day.

Legacy of Lands’ End, Inc.

Founded as a classic American lifestyle brand, Lands’ End takes pride in its quality, legendary service, and real value. The company offers its products online, in company-operated stores, and through third-party channels. The brand also extends its services to businesses and schools, providing uniform solutions through their Outfitters distribution channel, demonstrating their versatility in meeting diverse customer needs.

A New Milestone in Financial Planning

Lands’ End has also made headlines recently by refinancing its existing term loan with a new maturity date in 2028. The company secured a new term loan of $260 million, negotiating a more favorable interest rate environment with potential for further rate reductions tied to debt and EBITDA levels. This demonstrates Lands’ End’s proactive approach to debt management and reflects its confidence in its financial health and operational stability.

The reduction in inventory levels by 25% and the expansion of gross margin by approximately 700 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 provide evidence of operational efficiency and improved cost management. The refinancing initiative aligns with Lands’ End’s strategic focus on sustainable growth and operational efficiency, and its commitment to maintaining and enhancing market competitiveness.