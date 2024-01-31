Landmark Society's 2024 Five to Revive List Highlights Historic Properties in Need of Restoration

In a promising initiative to safeguard local historic properties, the Landmark Society of Rochester, New York, has launched its 2024 Five to Revive list. Now in its eleventh year, the program underscores the importance of rehabilitating the architectural treasures that dot Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

Five to Revive: A Vital Initiative

The Five to Revive initiative has been instrumental in promoting restoration and preservation of historical properties since its inception. It provides a platform for property owners, municipal officials, and developers to engage in a collective effort to protect the region's distinctive architectural heritage. Through this program, the Landmark Society has been successful in soliciting investment and endorsing restoration projects that have breathed new life into many dormant buildings. The society has a proven track record, with successful rehabilitations like the Holley High School, the Wollensak Optical Company building, the Clarissa Street Corridor, and the hamlet of Childs.

Spotlight on 2024’s Top Five

This year's Five to Revive list includes an array of potential projects that could significantly contribute to the local communities. Some of these include the transformation of the Vacuum Oil building into a mixed-use space, the refurbishment of the Naples Memorial Town Hall with a new roof and enhanced accessibility, the reinforcement of the Palmyra Aqueduct to prevent erosion, and the relocation of the Warsaw Park Street Train Depot for community use. Each of these properties has the potential to ignite further investment and revitalization in their respective communities, once restored to their former glory.

Partnership with Main Street America

Looking forward, the Landmark Society is also exploring a partnership with Main Street America through its Grassroots Preservation Organizations. This collaboration aims to involve all relevant parties in the process, fortifying the commitment to preservethe region's historical heritage. This partnership could further bolster the efforts of the Five to Revive initiative and ensure the continued preservation of historic properties across the region.