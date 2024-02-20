Landmark Properties Embarks on Grand Student Housing Project Near USC

In a significant stride toward transforming student accommodations, Landmark Properties, an Athens, Georgia-based developer, has recently commenced construction on The Standard at Los Angeles. This ambitious project, poised to redefine student living, is situated at 3900 S. Figueroa Street in Exposition Park, a stone's throw away from the University of Southern California (USC) campus. Slated for completion in August 2026, the venture promises a blend of modern living spaces and high-end amenities designed to cater to the discerning tastes of today's students.

Redefining Student Living

The Standard at Los Angeles is not just another student housing complex; it is a testament to Landmark Properties' commitment to elevating the student living experience. Encompassing 429 residential units with a total of 1,236 beds, alongside the renovation of five townhomes adding 48 beds, this development is designed to meet the diverse needs of the USC student body. Wes Rogers, the president and CEO of Landmark, emphasized the project's significant scale and its strategic location that offers easy access to academic, athletic, and neighborhood facilities. With designs by Ankrom Moisan Architects, the complex will feature an array of amenities including a rooftop deck with a pool, a club room, a fitness center, study lounges, and an expansive interior courtyard. Additionally, the ground floor will host 15,000 square feet of commercial space, introducing a convenient grab-and-go market among other retail options.

A Hub of Student Activity

The Standard at Los Angeles is set to become more than just a place to live; it's poised to be a vibrant community hub where students can thrive academically and socially. The development will offer a mix of floor plans, catering to various living preferences and budgets. High-speed internet, outdoor grilling stations, a yoga studio, and more underline Landmark's focus on creating a holistic living environment. This project marks Landmark's second foray into the Los Angeles student housing market, following an ongoing project in Westwood serving UCLA students. The investment underscores the company's belief in the demand for high-quality student accommodations in the area.

Strategic Investment in Student Futures

Landmark's decision to embark on The Standard at Los Angeles project followed the acquisition of the site from Ventus Properties in early 2023 for over $94 million. This move not only highlights Landmark's aggressive expansion strategy but also their confidence in the Los Angeles student housing market. The development's location in Exposition Park, known for its rich cultural and educational institutions, adds another layer of appeal, promising students an enriching collegiate experience. As Landmark continues to invest in the area, complementing their existing and planned projects near UCLA, The Standard at Los Angeles stands as a bold statement on the future of student living.

As we look toward August 2026, the anticipation for The Standard at Los Angeles grows. This project represents a significant leap forward in student housing, offering USC students not just a place to stay, but a place to live, learn, and grow. With its strategic location, state-of-the-art amenities, and the promise of a vibrant community life, The Standard is set to become a landmark of student living in Los Angeles.