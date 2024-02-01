Landmark Albany Restaurant Hot Dog Charlie's Devastated by Fire

In the early hours of January 31, a distressing fire ravaged Hot Dog Charlie's, a cherished family-owned restaurant in Albany County. With its famed pork and beef franks and secret chili sauce, the establishment has been a gastronomic cornerstone in the community for many years.

Fire at the Iconic Restaurant

The fire broke out at the Cohoes restaurant, located at the intersection of Saratoga Street and Tibbitts Place, shortly before the scheduled opening time. The alarm was raised around 10:20 a.m., prompting immediate action from fire departments across Cohoes, Green Island, and Watervliet. Despite the severity of the fire, there were no reported injuries among employees or firefighters, a testament to the efficiency and professionalism of the emergency response team.

Aftermath and Investigation

The aftermath of the fire was severe, with the building declared a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident has left many locals in mourning, distressed by the temporary loss of a beloved landmark.

Community Support and Future Plans

In the wake of the fire, the restaurant's third-generation owners, Charles Fentekes and Florence Dimitriadis, took to social media to express their deep gratitude to the emergency responders, their loyal customers, and the broader community. The outpouring of support and shared memories was a reaffirmation of the restaurant's cherished place in the hearts of many. The owners reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding the restaurant, although the timeline for reopening remains uncertain. Until then, patrons can still visit Hot Dog Charlie's other locations in Rensselaer and Lansingburgh, with further updates available on the restaurant's website.