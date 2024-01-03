Land Transactions in Florida: A Year of Significant Acquisitions

In a remarkable year for land transactions across Florida, the spotlight lands on the Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) acquisition of the grand 40,000-acre El Maximo Ranch in Osceola County. The $212 million transaction stands as the largest in the area for the year. The purchased land, with historical roots as a prominent cattle operation, had previously been in the hands of the Investment Corporation of Dubai. The purchase by FPL is speculated to be a potential site for a solar farm.

Major Land Sales in Florida

In Lake County, Lennar Homes, a national homebuilder, invested $122 million, with a significant $77.2 million purchase within the master-planned community of Sugarloaf Mountain. Orlando saw Intram Investments lay down $96 million for a 460-acre plot in the tourism corridor, outlining plans for a mixed-use development near the famed Disney theme parks.

Real Estate Development on the Rise

Other noteworthy sales include Sun Terra Communities’ $33 million investment for a Pulte Homes project, a $23 million deal between Kal Hussein and Ashton Woods in Kissimmee, and industrial developments in Apopka and Kissimmee. The last two projects saw a $48.5 million land buy by Cadence Partners and a $23.5 million investment by a commercial bread company and a cold storage facilities developer. These properties are destined to host a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial projects, adding momentum to the region’s growth and development.

Volusia County’s Biggest Real Estate Deal

The crown for the biggest real estate deal in Volusia County in 2023 goes to the $62 million sale of the almost 3,000-acre Ormond Crossings development site in Ormond Beach. The buyer, Bradford Kline, a real estate developer from Maryland, took ownership of the property on December 5. The property, a mostly unbuilt mixed-use development, has approval for nearly 3,000 homes and almost 3 million square feet of commercial space. The plans include a residential portion by Meritage Homes, a town center, and a business park. Despite challenges related to the location of the Florida East Coast Railroad line, which calls for new vehicle crossings to be overpasses, Kline’s dedication and effort promise to bring this development to fruition.