Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake

In a pivotal move aimed at restoring public boating access to Chapman Lake, the Washington Board of Natural Resources has greenlit a land exchange of notable magnitude. A staggering 530 acres around the lake will be transferred from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The focus of this shift is to bolster the lake’s kokanee salmon fishery, a valuable resource that has been largely inaccessible since 2011, following the closure of a private resort.

Reclaiming Chapman Lake

Chapman Lake, once a popular destination for boating and fishing enthusiasts, lost its allure with the demise of the resort that facilitated access. Left with only challenging walk-in access options, the lake’s public usage diminished. However, the newly approved land transfer aims to reverse this trend. The WDFW has plans to construct a new boat ramp on the acquired land, awaiting county approval. This construction project is part of a broader initiative by WDFW to enhance outdoor recreation in the area.

A Revitalized Trust Lands Transfer Program

The land swap marks not only a significant step in WDFW’s outdoor recreation improvement efforts but also a watershed moment for the state. This is the first transaction under the state’s rejuvenated Trust Lands Transfer program. The program, designed to replace underperforming lands with more productive ones, allows the money generated from each transfer to be used in acquiring new lands for the trust. The legislative funding allocated to compensate for the transferred land amounts to about $1.45 million, which will be used to purchase new trust land.

Stakeholder and Official Responses

The land transfer and the revitalization of the Trust Land Transfer process have been met with positive responses from stakeholders and officials alike. Key figures such as WDFW director Kelly Susewind and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz have acknowledged the benefits of these developments. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission gave its seal of approval to the transfer last month, further solidifying the mandate for this significant step in public land management.