en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake

In a pivotal move aimed at restoring public boating access to Chapman Lake, the Washington Board of Natural Resources has greenlit a land exchange of notable magnitude. A staggering 530 acres around the lake will be transferred from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The focus of this shift is to bolster the lake’s kokanee salmon fishery, a valuable resource that has been largely inaccessible since 2011, following the closure of a private resort.

Reclaiming Chapman Lake

Chapman Lake, once a popular destination for boating and fishing enthusiasts, lost its allure with the demise of the resort that facilitated access. Left with only challenging walk-in access options, the lake’s public usage diminished. However, the newly approved land transfer aims to reverse this trend. The WDFW has plans to construct a new boat ramp on the acquired land, awaiting county approval. This construction project is part of a broader initiative by WDFW to enhance outdoor recreation in the area.

A Revitalized Trust Lands Transfer Program

The land swap marks not only a significant step in WDFW’s outdoor recreation improvement efforts but also a watershed moment for the state. This is the first transaction under the state’s rejuvenated Trust Lands Transfer program. The program, designed to replace underperforming lands with more productive ones, allows the money generated from each transfer to be used in acquiring new lands for the trust. The legislative funding allocated to compensate for the transferred land amounts to about $1.45 million, which will be used to purchase new trust land.

Stakeholder and Official Responses

The land transfer and the revitalization of the Trust Land Transfer process have been met with positive responses from stakeholders and officials alike. Key figures such as WDFW director Kelly Susewind and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz have acknowledged the benefits of these developments. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission gave its seal of approval to the transfer last month, further solidifying the mandate for this significant step in public land management.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
AGvisorPRO Inc, a leading player in the agricultural technology industry, has announced the appointment of Chad Moskal as the Director of Sales for its new offering, visorPRO.ai. The announcement was made on January 3, as the company embarks on a journey to strengthen the presence of this groundbreaking solution within farm equipment dealerships. Moskal’s Industry
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
Weanling Market Flourishes in 2023; University of Florida Unveils 'AI Cowculator'
12 mins ago
Weanling Market Flourishes in 2023; University of Florida Unveils 'AI Cowculator'
Pat McCormack Steps Down, Leaves Legacy of Unity at ICMSA
15 mins ago
Pat McCormack Steps Down, Leaves Legacy of Unity at ICMSA
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
5 mins ago
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Tyson Foods Faces Lawsuit from Missouri Chicken Growers over Plant Closure
8 mins ago
Tyson Foods Faces Lawsuit from Missouri Chicken Growers over Plant Closure
North Dakota Gears Up for Farmer's Market Vendor Symposium
12 mins ago
North Dakota Gears Up for Farmer's Market Vendor Symposium
Latest Headlines
World News
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
17 seconds
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
36 seconds
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
57 seconds
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
1 min
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
2 mins
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
2 mins
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
2 mins
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
2 mins
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
3 mins
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
11 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
23 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app