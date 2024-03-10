Lance Bass on Spontaneous Family Adventures with Twins and Future Travel Dreams

Lance Bass, celebrated musician and former member of *NSYNC, delves into the whirlwind of planning family getaways with his husband Michael Turchin and their adorable 2-year-old twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty. In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, Bass highlights the challenges and spontaneous nature of their travels, while also sharing his aspirations for future family adventures.

Embracing Spontaneity in Family Travel

With a bustling schedule that often upends plans, Bass and his family have mastered the art of last-minute trips. "It's hard to plan anything these days," he confesses, noting how professional commitments frequently necessitate sudden changes. Despite this, they've found joy in impromptu road trips and cherish the flexibility it brings. This approach to travel not only accommodates Bass's dynamic career but also instills a sense of adventure in their family life.

Anticipating Future Adventures

Looking ahead, Bass is brimming with excitement about introducing his twins to new experiences. He eagerly anticipates a trip to Utah in 2024, where his toddlers will encounter snow and skiing for the first time. Beyond these immediate plans, Bass dreams of taking his family on international voyages, hoping to enrich his children's lives with diverse cultural experiences. He imagines a day when his kids will have a say in their travel destinations, fostering a sense of curiosity and autonomy in their young minds.

Cherishing Family and Milestones

Since welcoming their twins via surrogate in October 2021, Bass and Turchin have embraced every facet of parenthood, from navigating the early days of diaper changes to celebrating each new milestone. Bass reflects on the rapid growth and evolving personalities of his children, marveling at their transition from infants to inquisitive toddlers. These moments of growth and discovery are not only milestones for Alexander and Violet but are cherished memories that enrich Bass and Turchin's journey as parents.

As Lance Bass and his family navigate the unpredictable yet rewarding path of parenting and travel, their story offers a glimpse into the joys of embracing spontaneity, cherishing milestones, and dreaming of future adventures. It's a testament to the idea that while the journey of family life may be filled with unexpected turns, it's these very experiences that weave the rich tapestry of memories and bonds that last a lifetime.