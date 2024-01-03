Lancashire Heeler Recognized by American Kennel Club, Now Eligible for US Dog Shows

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has officially announced the recognition of the Lancashire heeler as a breed eligible to compete in thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show. This recognition shines a light on the Lancashire Heeler, a breed characterized by its small size, long body, and short coat, bearing a resemblance to a smaller version of a corgi.

History of the Lancashire Heeler

Known for their intelligence and grit, the Lancashire Heeler has a rich history as a versatile farm helper, skilled in driving cattle and routing rats. Their active and affectionate nature is complemented by their need for a ‘job’ to stay engaged, be it organized dog sports or interactive activities with their owners.

Acknowledgement by the American Kennel Club

The AKC, established in 1884, has championed responsible breeding to preserve the unique skills and characteristics of different breeds. To be recognized by the AKC, a breed must be represented by at least 300 pedigreed dogs across 20 states, and a breed standard must be agreed upon by enthusiasts. The Lancashire Heeler has met these requirements, joining the ranks of the officially recognized breeds.

The Lancashire Heeler: A Vulnerable Breed

Despite their recognition in the U.S, the Lancashire Heeler is considered a ‘vulnerable native breed’ in the United Kingdom, with only about 5,000 of these dogs existing worldwide. The recognition by the AKC could potentially boost the breed’s visibility and help revive its dwindling numbers.

However, the practice of breeding is not without its critics. Animal rights activists argue that breeding contributes to the proliferation of puppy mills, reduces pet adoptions, and restricts genetic diversity. Nonetheless, the recognition of the Lancashire Heeler by the AKC brings the breed into the spotlight and opens up new opportunities for these intelligent and versatile dogs.