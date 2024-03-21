Lala Kent Hints End of Friendships After Ariana Madix 'Eviscerates' Her at Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Lala Kent sparked speculation about the state of her friendship with Ariana Madix following a heated argument during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Kent addressed rumors on The Talk, leaving fans to wonder about the future of their relationship. Their dynamic had seemed positive throughout Season 11, but recent comments and actions suggest underlying tensions, magnified by the reunion clash.

Advertisment

From Friendship to Feud

Throughout Season 11, Kent and Madix appeared to maintain a solid friendship, despite occasional drama. However, comments made by Kent on the show and the Vanderpump Rules After Show hinted at brewing issues. One notable incident involved Kent's decision not to inform Scheana Shay about her Dancing With the Stars participation, leading to public speculation about their friendship. Additionally, Kent previously criticized Madix for not defending Shay, adding to the complexities of their relationship.

Scandoval: A Parallel to Personal Pain

Advertisment

The reunion wasn't just about personal grievances; it also touched on the larger 'Scandoval' scandal, where Tom Sandoval was revealed to be cheating on Madix with Raquel Leviss. Kent, having experienced her own public breakup and allegations of infidelity against her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, felt a strong connection to the betrayal and turmoil within the group. Her pregnancy and journey towards motherhood added layers to her emotional state during filming, influencing her reactions and relationships with her co-stars.

Looking Ahead: Uncertain Futures

Despite the dramatic reunion, the future of Kent and Madix's friendship remains uncertain. Kent's recent life changes, including her pregnancy and decision to use a sperm donor for her second child, signify a new chapter in her life. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules continues to air, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating how these off-screen developments will impact on-screen dynamics and the group's intricate relationships.