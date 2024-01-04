en English
Lakewood Ranch Library: A New Chapter Begins with Drive-thru Service and Innovative Technology

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Lakewood Ranch Library: A New Chapter Begins with Drive-thru Service and Innovative Technology

Florida’s Lakewood Ranch Library, a much-anticipated cultural hub, is set to open its doors on January 12th. The new facility, sprawling over 25,000 square feet on Rangeland Parkway, is gearing up to offer not just an extensive collection of over 45,000 books but also a unique drive-thru service for books—a first for the county. This innovative feature is designed to enhance accessibility, allowing patrons to conveniently return and pick up books without the need to disembark from their vehicles.

Enhancing Accessibility with Drive-Thru Service

Tiffany Mautino, the newly appointed supervisor of the library, is a staunch advocate for the drive-thru feature, deeming it a considerable upgrade in making the library’s offerings more accessible. Especially beneficial for families and individuals grappling with mobility issues, this service is set to revolutionize how patrons interact with the library. Mautino, a resident of Manatee County for under a year, is deeply invested in her role and in the transformative power of librarianship to serve the community and bolster individual growth.

A Futuristic Library with Cutting-Edge Technology

The Lakewood Ranch Library is also introducing a fresh technological feature—a self-service kiosk where patrons can effortlessly manage their accounts, verify the status of their borrowed items, and review their holds. This technology, a novelty not just for the library but also for the county, is being increasingly adopted in other regions as well. The library is equally excited about the implementation of Radio-frequency ID (RFID) tags for books. This technology expedites the check-in process, enabling librarians to simply place books on a detector that automatically logs them into the system, eliminating the need for scanning individual barcodes.

A Space for Community Engagement and Learning

Spread across three floors, the library has carved out space for a study area and a county office on the second floor. The third floor houses an event venue capable of accommodating 70-75 individuals, available for community reservations. Mautino views the library as a catalyst for community engagement and sees it as a new chapter for a library deeply committed to promoting literacy and fostering a sense of community.

United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

