Lakewood Braces for Large Turnout at Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon’s Funeral

On a cold Tuesday evening, the world bid farewell to Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon. The revered figurehead of the Jewish community and the longstanding leader of the Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) yeshiva, Rabbi Solomon moved to Lakewood in 1998 and has since been a cornerstone of the community. His passing at the age of 86 has left a palpable void.

Preparations for a Significant Farewell

Lakewood is bracing itself for a significant outpouring of mourners expected to attend the funeral. The service, set to commence at noon at the BMG yeshiva on Forest Avenue, is predicted to draw an extensive crowd. In anticipation of the large turnout, local authorities have already put measures in place to accommodate the event and ensure the safety of all attendees.

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions

The town has announced road closures and traffic diversions—Forest Avenue will be closed between Fourth Street and 14th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. As a consequence, Route 9 is anticipated to experience increased traffic. The Lakewood Police Department has advised all those planning to attend the funeral to come prepared for walking and for the mid-40s weather, as parking will be limited.

Guidance for NJ Transit Bus Users

Attendees using NJ Transit buses have been provided with specific walking directions to reach the funeral location. Buses have been allocated designated drop-off points, and parking will be available at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws stadium. The directions advise bus users to walk west from First Street and cross Madison Avenue at intersections with traffic signals located at Second, Fourth, and Sixth streets.

As the town prepares to say its final goodbye to Rabbi Solomon, the impact of his teachings and the influence he had on the Lakewood community are strongly felt. A leading lecturer in Orthodox Judaism, his significant contribution to the community will continue to resonate long after his departure.