en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Lakewood Braces for Large Turnout at Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon’s Funeral

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Lakewood Braces for Large Turnout at Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon’s Funeral

On a cold Tuesday evening, the world bid farewell to Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon. The revered figurehead of the Jewish community and the longstanding leader of the Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) yeshiva, Rabbi Solomon moved to Lakewood in 1998 and has since been a cornerstone of the community. His passing at the age of 86 has left a palpable void.

Preparations for a Significant Farewell

Lakewood is bracing itself for a significant outpouring of mourners expected to attend the funeral. The service, set to commence at noon at the BMG yeshiva on Forest Avenue, is predicted to draw an extensive crowd. In anticipation of the large turnout, local authorities have already put measures in place to accommodate the event and ensure the safety of all attendees.

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions

The town has announced road closures and traffic diversions—Forest Avenue will be closed between Fourth Street and 14th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. As a consequence, Route 9 is anticipated to experience increased traffic. The Lakewood Police Department has advised all those planning to attend the funeral to come prepared for walking and for the mid-40s weather, as parking will be limited.

Guidance for NJ Transit Bus Users

Attendees using NJ Transit buses have been provided with specific walking directions to reach the funeral location. Buses have been allocated designated drop-off points, and parking will be available at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws stadium. The directions advise bus users to walk west from First Street and cross Madison Avenue at intersections with traffic signals located at Second, Fourth, and Sixth streets.

As the town prepares to say its final goodbye to Rabbi Solomon, the impact of his teachings and the influence he had on the Lakewood community are strongly felt. A leading lecturer in Orthodox Judaism, his significant contribution to the community will continue to resonate long after his departure.

0
United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History

By Salman Khan

The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich

By Salman Khan

US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report

By BNN Correspondents

Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Eve House Fire in Waldorf: Unattended Cooking Oil to Blame ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
New Year's Eve House Fire in Waldorf: Unattended Cooking Oil to Blame ...
heart comment 0
Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M
Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County

By Mazhar Abbas

Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere’s Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City

By Justice Nwafor

Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
Rudy Beu’s Legal Battle with Vineland City Continues: Former Police Chief Seeks Vindication

By Momen Zellmi

Rudy Beu's Legal Battle with Vineland City Continues: Former Police Chief Seeks Vindication
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
11 seconds
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
14 seconds
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
31 seconds
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
46 seconds
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
49 seconds
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Change in Paediatric Healthcare Design
1 min
Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Change in Paediatric Healthcare Design
Billy Vunipola's Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?
1 min
Billy Vunipola's Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
2 mins
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
3 mins
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
5 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
14 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
24 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app