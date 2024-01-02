en English
Lakeside English Manor in Minnesota Mirrors Grandeur of Dromoland Castle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
An English Manor-style property, nestled at 17950 Breezy Point Road in Wayzata, Minnesota, is seeking a new owner. This imposing estate, spanning an impressive 19,893 square feet, is ensconced within a lush 3.49-acre woodland. Originally erected in 1988, the property recently enjoyed several significant upgrades, further enriching its inherent allure.

A Modern Castle Nestled by the Lake

The estate’s design encapsulates the quintessence of residing in a private lakeside castle, promising an exclusive lifestyle to prospective homeowners. Every aspect of the mansion, from its meticulously landscaped grounds to the intricate architectural detailing, echoes the grandeur of a bygone era while promising modern comforts.

Unsurpassed Luxury and Elegance

The property’s interior and exterior features harmoniously blend to create an environment of unparalleled luxury. With its expansive rooms, high-end fittings, and attention to detail, the residence offers a living experience akin to the opulence of Dromoland Castle in Ireland, known for its nobility, sublime hospitality, and historic grandeur underpinned by contemporary conveniences.

Ready for a New Chapter

The Manor’s recent enhancements serve to elevate its charm, making it an even more attractive proposition for those seeking a unique blend of historic elegance and modern luxury. Similar to Dromoland Castle’s continuous evolution with new seasonal menus and lavish New Year celebrations, this Minnesota estate is ready to embrace a new chapter under the stewardship of its future owners.

