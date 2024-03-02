Lakeshore PBS Launches Season 9 of 'Eye on the Arts' Showcasing Northwest Indiana's Artistic Talent

Lakeshore PBS, a beacon of arts and culture in Northwest Indiana, is set to premiere the ninth season of its acclaimed series, 'Eye on the Arts,' on March 20th. This 10-week series, airing weekly at 7 p.m. on Channel 56, delves into the vibrant local art scene, featuring profiles on artists and artistic organizations while highlighting the significant impact of arts on community well-being and quality of life.

Season 9: A Blend of Old and New

Under the seasoned guidance of Tony Santucci, Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore Public Media, and his team, Season 9 promises a fresh array of talent from across the Region and Chicagoland. The inclusion of 'In Studio,' a segment dedicated to local and national musicians, adds a new dimension to the show, merging visual and performing arts to inspire and entertain audiences.

'Eye on the Arts' is not just a local treasure but also an award-winning series, having received Lakeshore Public Media's first Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award, a Public Media Award, and multiple Emmy nominations. Its commitment to showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of the arts in Northwest Indiana continues to earn it accolades and recognition.

Accessing 'Eye on the Arts'

For those unable to catch the live broadcasts, 'Eye on the Arts' is available on the PBS Video App and online, ensuring that the inspiration it offers reaches as wide an audience as possible. This accessibility underscores Lakeshore PBS's dedication to enriching lives through art, music, and culture.

As 'Eye on the Arts' enters its ninth season, it stands as a testament to the enduring vitality of the arts in Northwest Indiana. It invites viewers to explore the creativity and passion that define the local art scene, offering a window into the talents that enrich the community's cultural fabric.