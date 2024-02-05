Lakeport Grapples with Aftermath of Atmospheric River Storm

An atmospheric river storm that swept across the Lakeport region from Saturday afternoon until early Monday morning has left a trail of destruction in its wake, as per the latest update from the Lakeport Public Works Department. The report, disseminated at 10:30 a.m. on February 5, paints a grim picture of road closures and significant damages caused by the tempest.

Widespread Road Closures

The widespread impact of the storm was evident as a variety of roads across the region were rendered impassable. Fallen trees, downed power lines, and substantial flooding were cited as the primary reasons behind the closures. Among the affected areas, Cobb was one of the hardest-hit, with Black Oak Drive completely shut down and Gifford Springs Road reduced to a single lane of traffic. The situation echoed across Loch Lomond Road, Mulberry Street at Redwood Road, and Pine Summit Drive. In such instances, detours were suggested where feasible to help mitigate the disruption.

Further Road Impacts

Beyond these, other roads like Ponderosa Road, Red Fir Lane, and Sycamore Road were also declared off-limits. In Hidden Valley Lake, Spruce Grove Road Ext bore the brunt of a road slip out, forcing its closure. While Finley East Road in Kelseyville managed to remain open amid the havoc, Scotts Valley Road in LAKEPORT succumbed to the flooding and had to be closed. Lower Lake's Seigler Canyon Road also reported minor flooding but remained operational.

Storm Damage Across the Region

The storm's wrath was not confined to roadways. Ogden Road in Lucerne and Lakeshore Blvd in Nice were also shuttered due to storm-related damage. The Lake Level itself was significantly affected, reported to be at 6.92 feet as of 7:15 a.m. However, the Clearlake Public Works Department had not provided an official report at the time of the update, leaving some uncertainty regarding the full extent of the damage.

As the Lakeport Public Works Department works tirelessly to restore normalcy, the aftermath of the storm serves as a stark reminder of nature's fury and the importance of preparedness. The authorities have advised residents to avoid the affected areas until further notice, urging caution and patience during this challenging time.