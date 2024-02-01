LaKeith Stanfield and Wife Sued by Travel Nanny over Labor Code Violations

Monica Sawyer, a professional travel nanny, has filed a lawsuit against acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, alleging labor code violations and non-payment for her services. The case, now in the hands of Los Angeles County Superior Court, raises serious allegations about the couple's conduct towards their hired help.

Unpaid Services and Exhausting Duties

Sawyer recounts that she was employed for a week-long trip to New York from October 31 to November 7, 2023, to provide 24-hour care for the couple's infant. The agreed rate was $500 per day. Her duties included attending to the baby throughout the night and responding to constant requests from the Stanfields. Despite the exhaustion, she claims she fulfilled her responsibilities with full dedication.

Aggression and Lack of Consideration

According to Sawyer's account, when she asked for rest breaks, the response was sharp aggression rather than understanding. The situation escalated at the end of the trip, when Sawyer expressed unease about holding the baby on her lap during the flight back to Los Angeles. In response to this, Sawyer alleges that Kasmere Trice Stanfield canceled her flight and instructed her to arrange her own travel home.

Seeking Legal Remedy

The lawsuit accuses the Stanfields of not compensating Sawyer for the eight-day period of her service. Sawyer's attorney has sharply criticized the Stanfields for their alleged lack of payment and respect towards their employee. The lawsuit also seeks compensation for substantial losses in earnings, physical injuries, emotional distress, and medical expenses that Sawyer purportedly incurred due to the couple's actions and negligence.

In the world of high-profile celebrities, this lawsuit serves as a stark reminder of how the treatment of employees, irrespective of their position, can lead to serious legal repercussions. The case also underscores the importance of ensuring fair labor practices and respect for all workers. As the proceedings unfold, the public and media will be watching closely, with the hope that justice is served.