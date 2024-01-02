en English
Lake Tahoe Region Braces for Significant Weather Change

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Lake Tahoe Region Braces for Significant Weather Change

Anticipation is mounting in the Lake Tahoe region as a significant weather change is forecasted. Current conditions reflect partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees in Lake Tahoe and ranging between the lower to mid 40s in the valley areas. A particularly challenging morning commute is being experienced in the valley, with regions such as Fairfield, Davis, Stockton, and Modesto grappling with fog and visibility reduced down to a quarter of a mile.

Impending Weather System

A weather system is slated to sweep through the area later in the day, with the Sierra expected to remain clear until the evening. The snowfall is predicted to commence after 6 p.m., potentially creating challenging conditions at mountain passes like Donner Summit and Echo Summit. Projections indicate up to five inches of snow at Donner Summit and two inches at Echo Summit by 11 p.m. tonight, with figures expected to escalate overnight into Thursday. It is also possible for the snow to reach lower elevations down to around 4000ft.

Anticipated Rainfall

Alongside the snow, a period of steady, possibly heavy rainfall is also forecasted for tonight. The rain is slated to commence at 5 p.m. in areas like Sacramento and Stockton, extending to Fairfield. The rain is predicted to move through swiftly, depositing significant quantities between 6 to 9 p.m. The snowfall will follow after 9 p.m., descending to lower elevations.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday is predicted to witness leftover showers in both the mountains and Sierra, with dry conditions set to return on Thursday. However, another round of rain is expected on Friday. This sudden shift in weather patterns is indicative of the Polar Jet buckling south from Canada, bringing colder air and widespread snow. This significant shift could also benefit the Northeast, with a potential for heavy snow in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

United States Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

